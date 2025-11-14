UNC Tar Heels vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The UNC Tar Heels will continue their ACC play when they face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. Earlier in the season, this would have been tabbed as an unexciting matchup between a couple of ACC doormats, but recent surges from both teams have made this a much more exciting matchup. UNC (4-5, 2-3 ACC) has won two games in a row after an overtime loss to a ranked Virginia team, while Wake Forest (6-3, 3-3 ACC) has won four of its last five contests, including a win over the same Virginia team that dispatched the Tar Heels.

The main storyline surrounding UNC has, of course, been the struggles of head coach Bill Belichick. Now that Belichick is beginning to see some improvements, the media cycle that haunted him for the early part of the season has largely quieted down. The Tar Heels have two wins in a row, and the aforementioned overtime loss to Virginia could easily have gone UNC's way. The game before, a three-point loss to California, was lost on a goal-line fumble from the Tar Heels, meaning that the Tar Heels are one or two plays away from a four-game win streak. Wake Forest presents a surprisingly tough test, but UNC is on the way up.

It is hard to feel that Wake Forest is as good as its record says it is. The Demon Deacons have beaten everyone they were supposed to beat but have been defeated in every single game that constituted a step up in competition. The Tar Heels are the more talented team between these two units, indicating that Wake Forest will likely be in for a hotly contested game on their home turf on Saturday.

Spread

UNC +6.5 (-113)

Wake Forest -6.5 (+104)

Money line

UNC +194

Wake Forest -203

Totals

Over 38.5 (-108)

Under 38.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UNC vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

UNC is 5-5 ATS this season.

UNC is 3-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 8-2 in the Tar Heels' games.

The Demon Deacons are 6-4 ATS this year.

The Demon Deacons are 3-3 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 6-4 in Wake Forest's games.

UNC vs Wake Forest Injury Reports

UNC Tar Heels

Chad Lindberg, G - Questionable.

Christo Kelly, G - Questionable.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Micah Mays Jr., WR - Questionable.

Jeremiah Melvin, WR - Questionable.

Ashaad Williams, CB - Questionable.

UNC vs Wake Forest Prediction and Pick