UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The UTSA Roadrunners (4-5, 2-3 AAC) are not used to being heavy favorites this year. The Charlotte 49ers (1-8, 0-6 AAC), set to host a contest with the University of…

Kurt Boyer
Dwight Bootle II #11 of the Charlotte 49ers reacts after forcing a turnover against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The UTSA Roadrunners (4-5, 2-3 AAC) are not used to being heavy favorites this year. The Charlotte 49ers (1-8, 0-6 AAC), set to host a contest with the University of Texas San-Antonio at noon EST this Saturday, have lost to so many FBS opponents in a row that sportsbooks can't help but give UTSA an atypical favorite's line. 

Is Charlotte in danger of losing out? Things look bleak for first-year head coach Tim Albin's team following five consecutive blowout losses and an overall six-game losing skid. Last weekend brought another dose of frustration as the 49ers couldn't block for tailbacks Jariel Cobb or Cameren Smith, getting badly outrushed by East Carolina in a 48-22 drubbing that left Charlotte at 1-8 on the year. 

UTSA, which has won only two of its last five, needs at least two more wins to become bowl-eligible. UTSA and Charlotte have played just twice, the Roadrunners winning both games.

Spread

  • Roadrunners -17.5 (+100)
  • 49ers +17.5 (-113)

Money line 

  • Roadrunners -809
  • 49ers +669

Total 

  • Over 58.5 (-108)
  • Under 58.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Texas San-Antonio has a 2-0 record in games against Charlotte.
  • The Charlotte 49ers are winless against FBS opponents in 2025.
  • Betting totals went over in four of Charlotte's last five games. 

UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers Injury Reports 

UTSA Roadrunners

  • Linebacker Camron Cooper is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Cornerback RJ Lester Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Offensive guard Jalen Garth is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Offensive guard Venly Tatafu is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Charlotte 49ers

  • Tight end Grant Laskey is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Wide receiver Justin Olson is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Running back Henry Rutledge is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Quarterback Conner Harrell is out with a knee injury.
  • Wide receiver Jayden McGowan is out with a lower body injury.

UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers Predictions and Picks 

UTSA shares Charlotte's problems in the sense that the Roadrunners' offensive line has let them down. Texas San-Antonio quarterback Owen McCown looked like the AAC's next sensation after going a sizzling 31-for-33 in an upset of Tulane on Oct. 30. McCown's team followed that up with a dud against South Florida last Thursday, however, failing to field a 30-plus yard rusher in the 55-23 loss at UCF. 

While the Roadrunners look for bowl eligibility, the 49ers have to know this Saturday is their best chance for a victory before the season is over. Charlotte will visit Georgia for an academic contest next weekend, followed by a closer at Tulane. QB Grayson Loftis has quietly improved as a starter while all of the noise concerns Charlotte's porous defense. That's one reason why Saturday's total is a high O/U (60). "In his time as starter, Loftis has flashed (quality)," reports the blogger Davis Cuffe of Niner Times

Should the O/U be that high? Both teams will try to reestablish their run games against softer opposition. UTSA is nervous, and Charlotte rarely scores a lot of points. Bet the under-total-points for a likely profit.

