UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The UTSA Roadrunners (4-5, 2-3 AAC) are not used to being heavy favorites this year. The Charlotte 49ers (1-8, 0-6 AAC), set to host a contest with the University of Texas San-Antonio at noon EST this Saturday, have lost to so many FBS opponents in a row that sportsbooks can't help but give UTSA an atypical favorite's line.

Is Charlotte in danger of losing out? Things look bleak for first-year head coach Tim Albin's team following five consecutive blowout losses and an overall six-game losing skid. Last weekend brought another dose of frustration as the 49ers couldn't block for tailbacks Jariel Cobb or Cameren Smith, getting badly outrushed by East Carolina in a 48-22 drubbing that left Charlotte at 1-8 on the year.

UTSA, which has won only two of its last five, needs at least two more wins to become bowl-eligible. UTSA and Charlotte have played just twice, the Roadrunners winning both games.

Spread

Roadrunners -17.5 (+100)

49ers +17.5 (-113)

Money line

Roadrunners -809

49ers +669

Total

Over 58.5 (-108)

Under 58.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers Betting Trends

Texas San-Antonio has a 2-0 record in games against Charlotte.

The Charlotte 49ers are winless against FBS opponents in 2025.

Betting totals went over in four of Charlotte's last five games.

UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers Injury Reports

UTSA Roadrunners

Linebacker Camron Cooper is out with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback RJ Lester Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive guard Jalen Garth is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive guard Venly Tatafu is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Charlotte 49ers

Tight end Grant Laskey is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Justin Olson is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Henry Rutledge is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Conner Harrell is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jayden McGowan is out with a lower body injury.

UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers Predictions and Picks

UTSA shares Charlotte's problems in the sense that the Roadrunners' offensive line has let them down. Texas San-Antonio quarterback Owen McCown looked like the AAC's next sensation after going a sizzling 31-for-33 in an upset of Tulane on Oct. 30. McCown's team followed that up with a dud against South Florida last Thursday, however, failing to field a 30-plus yard rusher in the 55-23 loss at UCF.

While the Roadrunners look for bowl eligibility, the 49ers have to know this Saturday is their best chance for a victory before the season is over. Charlotte will visit Georgia for an academic contest next weekend, followed by a closer at Tulane. QB Grayson Loftis has quietly improved as a starter while all of the noise concerns Charlotte's porous defense. That's one reason why Saturday's total is a high O/U (60). "In his time as starter, Loftis has flashed (quality)," reports the blogger Davis Cuffe of Niner Times.