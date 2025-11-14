UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total
The UTSA Roadrunners (4-5, 2-3 AAC) are not used to being heavy favorites this year. The Charlotte 49ers (1-8, 0-6 AAC), set to host a contest with the University of…
The UTSA Roadrunners (4-5, 2-3 AAC) are not used to being heavy favorites this year. The Charlotte 49ers (1-8, 0-6 AAC), set to host a contest with the University of Texas San-Antonio at noon EST this Saturday, have lost to so many FBS opponents in a row that sportsbooks can't help but give UTSA an atypical favorite's line.
Is Charlotte in danger of losing out? Things look bleak for first-year head coach Tim Albin's team following five consecutive blowout losses and an overall six-game losing skid. Last weekend brought another dose of frustration as the 49ers couldn't block for tailbacks Jariel Cobb or Cameren Smith, getting badly outrushed by East Carolina in a 48-22 drubbing that left Charlotte at 1-8 on the year.
UTSA, which has won only two of its last five, needs at least two more wins to become bowl-eligible. UTSA and Charlotte have played just twice, the Roadrunners winning both games.
Spread
- Roadrunners -17.5 (+100)
- 49ers +17.5 (-113)
Money line
- Roadrunners -809
- 49ers +669
Total
- Over 58.5 (-108)
- Under 58.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers Betting Trends
- Texas San-Antonio has a 2-0 record in games against Charlotte.
- The Charlotte 49ers are winless against FBS opponents in 2025.
- Betting totals went over in four of Charlotte's last five games.
UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers Injury Reports
UTSA Roadrunners
- Linebacker Camron Cooper is out with an undisclosed injury.
- Cornerback RJ Lester Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
- Offensive guard Jalen Garth is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
- Offensive guard Venly Tatafu is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
Charlotte 49ers
- Tight end Grant Laskey is out with an undisclosed injury.
- Wide receiver Justin Olson is out with an undisclosed injury.
- Running back Henry Rutledge is out with an undisclosed injury.
- Quarterback Conner Harrell is out with a knee injury.
- Wide receiver Jayden McGowan is out with a lower body injury.
UTSA Roadrunners at Charlotte 49ers Predictions and Picks
UTSA shares Charlotte's problems in the sense that the Roadrunners' offensive line has let them down. Texas San-Antonio quarterback Owen McCown looked like the AAC's next sensation after going a sizzling 31-for-33 in an upset of Tulane on Oct. 30. McCown's team followed that up with a dud against South Florida last Thursday, however, failing to field a 30-plus yard rusher in the 55-23 loss at UCF.
While the Roadrunners look for bowl eligibility, the 49ers have to know this Saturday is their best chance for a victory before the season is over. Charlotte will visit Georgia for an academic contest next weekend, followed by a closer at Tulane. QB Grayson Loftis has quietly improved as a starter while all of the noise concerns Charlotte's porous defense. That's one reason why Saturday's total is a high O/U (60). "In his time as starter, Loftis has flashed (quality)," reports the blogger Davis Cuffe of Niner Times.
Should the O/U be that high? Both teams will try to reestablish their run games against softer opposition. UTSA is nervous, and Charlotte rarely scores a lot of points. Bet the under-total-points for a likely profit.