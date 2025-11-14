Virginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Duke Blue Devils (5-4, 4-1 ACC) have earned the respect of oddsmakers. That's clear from the odds on Duke's clash with the Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 5-1 ACC), set for 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Duke's record, overall and in the matchup, leaves a lot to be desired compared to UVA's. Duke has only beaten Virginia once in its last nine tries, and the Blue Devils now encounter a Virginia visitor that's been riding high in the saddle. There's only one hiccup for UVA … and that's last week's thud of a down note.

Virginia was shocked 16-9 by visiting Wake Forest on Nov. 15, putting the Cavaliers' conference standings lead and their Top 25 berth on the fritz. Making things worse, UVA's standout quarterback Chandler Morris was knocked out of the game with an apparent head injury, calling his health against Duke into question.

Spread

Cavaliers +4.5 (+100)

Blue Devils -4.5 (-113)

Money line

Cavaliers +170

Blue Devils -186

Total

Over 57.5 (-133)

Under 57.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Virginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils Betting Trends

Duke has lost to Virginia in eight of the last nine meetings.

Virginia has won seven of its last eight contests.

Totals have gone under in five straight Virginia Cavaliers games.

Virginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils Injury Reports

Virginia Cavaliers

Running back Noah Vaughn is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Jayden Thomas is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Andre Greene Jr is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Xavier Brown is out with a knee injury.

Tight end Dakota Twitty is out with a leg injury.

Duke Blue Devils

Safety Terry Moore is questionable with a knee injury.

Offensive guard Micah Sahakian is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Vontae Floyd is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Virginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils Predictions and Picks

Morris is expected to try to return this Saturday. UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings feels comfortable enough with his QB's health to have spilled the beans about Morris practicing and preparing to appear at Duke. Considering that Virginia held Wake to a miniscule 46 passing yards and still couldn't win, are betting sharks so let down by the Cavaliers that they think Duke will win even if Morris suits up?

Meanwhile, the Duke media is enthused about a league record that still gives the Blue Devils a chance in the ACC race. "With a win on Saturday, the Blue Devils can pave a realistic path for themselves to the ACC Championship Game," reports Logan Lazarczyk of Sports Illustrated.