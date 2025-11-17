Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets' schedule just doesn't get any easier. The club's unseasoned lineup has lost five out of six contests against a list of opponents that has included Milwaukee, Miami, Oklahoma City, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Charlotte will try to get back on track against another tough opponent in Monday evening's road game, a visit to Scotiabank Arena to face the 8-5 Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Toronto enters the game on a sizzling streak that few predicted when the Raptors began the season 1-4. Canada's club has impressed with road victories over Cleveland and Atlanta. The Raptors rank fifth in the league with a 49.8% field goal mark, while tough defense in the paint remains the lineup's calling card.

The Toronto Raptors are close to double-digit point spread favorites for Monday's tipoff.

Spread

Hornets +8.5 (-103)

Raptors -8.5 (-107)

Money line

Hornets +312

Raptors -328

Total

Over 238.5 (-101)

Under 238.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Betting Trends

The Charlotte Hornets have lost five of their last six games.

The Toronto Raptors have won eight of their last nine contests.

Charlotte has gone 0-4 in its last four road games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Guard Liam McNeeley is out for Monday's game with an illness.

Forward Grant Williams is out with a knee injury.

Guard Josh Green is out with a shoulder injury.

Forward Brandon Miller is out with a shoulder injury.

Toronto Raptors

Guard Ochai Agbaji is questionable with a back injury.

Forward Jamison Battle is questionable with a knee injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

The Hornets have fared nobly in two consecutive defeats. The Bucks brought Giannis Antetokounmpo back from an injury in the NBA Cup last Friday, yet still needed overtime to dispatch Charlotte 147-134. On Saturday night, the Hornets trailed OKC by only three points as of halftime, getting a double-double from forward Moussa Diabaté off the bench. Toronto's leading scorer, Brandon Ingram, is only averaging just 20.4 PPG, but there remains a trend of Charlotte playing down to the level of weaker offenses.

Injuries are one reason why Charlotte has underwhelmed expectations thus far. Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report thinks the Hornets should trade guard LaMelo Ball for durable talent: "Since entering the league in 2020, Ball has not played more than 75 games in a season … (Ball's) upside is such that a contending team looking to … compete for a shot at the NBA title this season would love to add him."