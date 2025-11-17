Hurricanes vs Bruins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to get back in the win column as they battle the Boston Bruins on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Hurricanes are 12-5-1 and second in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime and at home. Carolina was down twice in this game and was able to at least get a hard-fought point for the overtime loss. The Canes outshot the Oilers 36-23 but were outhit 25-17. Carolina was 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. The Hurricanes scored in every period and will try to get more power-play chances. Jordan Staal was the third star of the game with a goal.

The Bruins are 12-8 and first in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on the road. Boston scored first and then gave up the lead a few minutes later. In the second period, the Bruins built up a two-goal lead and hung on with a one-goal lead in the third period. Boston was outshot by Montreal 28-23, but the Bruins won in faceoffs 33-23. Hits were even at 27 apiece. The Bruins penalty kill was 7-for-7 and the power play was 1-for-5. Both sides did well with blocked shots and Boston needs to keep that power play trending up. David Pastrnak was the first star of the game with two assists.



Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+139)

Bruins +1.5 (-147)

Money line

Hurricanes -178

Bruins +172

Total

OVER 6.5 (+109)

UNDER 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Carolina's last 14 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Boston's last 10 games.

Boston is 8-1 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Boston's last 11 games against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C - Day-to-day

Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Injured reserve

Jalen Chatfield, D - Injured reserve

Boston Bruins

John Beecher, C - Day-to-day

Viktor Arvidsson, LW - Out

Charlie McAvoy, D - Day-to-day

Casey Mittelstadt, C - Out

Elias Lindholm, C - Injured reserve

Jordan Harris, D - Injured reserve

Hurricanes vs Bruins Predictions and Picks

Carolina is second in scoring, tied for 14th in goals against, 31st on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Hurricanes are 5-1-1 in their last seven games and are about to start a four-game road trip. They have been decent on the road and have a 6-3 record. The scoring has been trending up, and the defense has been consistent. Carolina needs to do better on the power play and have good defense that leads to a good flow for the game.

Boston is fifth in scoring, 24th in goals against, sixth on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Pastrnak leads the team in assists and points. The Bruins have won eight of their last nine games and have a strong 8-3 home record. Lately, Boston has been winning high and low-scoring games. The Bruins will focus on some defensive pairs to step up, as not having Charlie McAvoy might affect the defensive performance and the special teams play. The Bruins will look to be more disciplined and play solid in 5-on-5 play.

Best Bet: Boston Money line