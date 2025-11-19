Hornets vs Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets look to end their three-game losing streak as they battle the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Hornets are 4-10 and 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Toronto Raptors 110-108 on the road. It was a close game from start to finish, and Toronto just had the slightly more efficient offense. The Hornets lost in field goal percentage 50.0%-42.5% and 3-pointers made were tied at 10 apiece. Charlotte won on free throws, 24-12, and in rebounds, 48-43. Turnovers were decently high on both sides and the Hornets benefited with 17 points off turnovers. Kon Knueppel led the way on offense with 24 points, and they had four players in double figures.

The Pacers are 1-13 and last in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 127-112, on the road. Indiana was down 16 points at the half and never recovered, even though the offense was more efficient in the second half. Indiana lost in field goal percentage 41.7%-54.5% and threes made were tied at nine. The Pacers won in free throws made, 33-22, and rebounds were even with 43. Turnovers were high and Indiana gave up 30 points off of turnovers. They also struggled with points in the paint and lost 66-48. Pascal Siakam led the way on offense with 29 points, and they had four players in double figures.

Spread

Hornets -1.5 (-133)

Pacers +1.5 (+122)

Money line

Hornets -117

Pacers +113

Total

OVER 236.5 (-113)

UNDER 236.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Pacers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Charlotte's last 10 games.

Charlotte is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Charlotte is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Indiana.

Indiana is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Indiana's last 13 games.

Indiana is 0-8 SU in its last eight games.

Hornets vs Pacers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Tre Mann, G - Day-to-day

Liam McNeeley, G - Out

Brandon Miller, F - Out

Grant Williams, F - Out

Josh Green, G - Out

Indiana Pacers

Quenton Jackson, G - Out

Johnny Furphy, G - Out

Aaron Nesmith, G - Out

Kam Jones, G - Out

Obi Toppin, F - Out

Tyrese Haliburton, G - Out

Hornets vs Pacers Predictions and Picks

Charlotte is currently 18th in points, 20th in points allowed, and 21st in point differential. Miles Bridges leads the team in points per game. The Hornets are dealing with some key injuries and showed some fight in their last game. Charlotte will look to be more efficient from the field and keep that free throw percentage high. The Hornets will also try to limit the turnovers and continue to get a decent amount of points off of Pacers turnovers. This team is 1-6 on the road but showing signs of ending their three-game skid.

Indiana is currently 29th in points, 27th in points allowed, and 29th in point differential. Siakam leads the team in points per game, assists, and field goal percentage. The Pacers are missing their main core from last season's NBA Finals team, and they currently have the worst record in the NBA. They have lost eight games in a row and the last six defeats have been by double digits. Siakam has had to carry the workload and isn't getting much help. They can match the Hornets on three's and free throws, but field goal percentage and turnovers will be the difference in this game.

Best Bet: Under