Hurricanes vs Wild Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes head to Minnesota to take on the Wild Wednesday, looking to continue their strong November road form after a 3–1 win in Boston on Monday. Puck drop is at 9:30 p.m. EST at Grand Casino Arena, with national coverage on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV.

The Hurricanes (13-5-1) have won three of their last four away from home. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 18 points, while Seth Jarvis enters with a team-high 10 goals.

The Hurricanes are averaging 3.6 goals per game and have limited opponents to 26.2 shots per night. Pyotr Kochetkov has provided steady results during his recent starts, posting a 1.70 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

Carolina won the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 6, taking a 4–3 decision in Raleigh.

Minnesota (9-7-4) will conclude its five-game homestand after a 3–2 overtime win against Vegas, having won three of the last four at home. Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 23 points and shares the team scoring lead with 11 goals. Jesper Wallstedt has been reliable in net across his recent appearances, with a 2.10 goals against average.

The Wild remain without several regulars, including Ryan Hartman and Marco Rossi, while Vladimir Tarasenko is day-to-day. Carolina continues to monitor its own injured players, with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jalen Chatfield still sidelined.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+150)

Wild +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -163

Wild +156

Total

Over 5.5 (-133)

Under 5.5 (+117)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Wild Betting Trends

The Hurricanes are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games, going 2-2 on the road.

The Wild are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 matchups, 5-3 at home.

The total has gone over in five of the Hurricanes' last seven games.

The under has hit in four of the Wild's past five matchups.

The Hurricanes have lost 11 of the last 15 games when playing the Wild in Minnesota.

The Wild have won six of the last nine meetings with the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes vs Wild Injury Reports

Hurricanes

Jalen Chatfield, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Jaccob Slavin, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C — Out (ankle).

Charles-Alexis Legault, D — Injured reserve (hand).

Wild

Ryan Hartman, RW — Out (lower body).

Zach Bogosian, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Nico Sturm, C — Injured reserve (back).

Vladimir Tarasenko, RW — Day to day (lower body).

Marco Rossi, C — Injured reserve (lower body).

Hurricanes vs Wild Predictions and Picks

"While the Wild have managed to string together some wins recently, consistency remains an issue. Additionally, the absence of forward Ryan Hartman due to injury may impact their ability to produce offensively. Carolina's head-to-head advantage over Minnesota with a recent win this season further boosts their confidence. The Hurricanes' robust defense and their ability to convert opportunities on offense are likely to shine in this matchup." — Tyler Vaysman, Knup Sports

"Minnesota's depleted forward group cannot match Carolina's offensive firepower, with the 0.93 goals-per-game differential providing analytical foundation. The Wild's scoring depth crisis beyond Kaprizov creates exploitable weakness, while Carolina's attack remains potent despite defensive absences .... Carolina's superior goal-scoring average combined with Minnesota's reliance on a single offensive star establishes the visitors' advantage." — Mason Bennett, Pick 60 Sports