Charlotte 49ers at Georgia Bulldogs: Odds, Spread, and Total

It's looking like the mismatch of the season, at least insofar as Football Bowl Subdivision matchups go. The host Georgia Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) are 44-point favorites over the Charlotte 49ers (1-9, 0-7 AAC) for a David-versus-Goliath contest between the hedges at Sanford Stadium, set to commence this Saturday at 12:45 p.m. EST.

There's no money line offered for what appears to be a surefire win for Georgia. This weekend's pairing is not the No. 4 Bulldogs' Homecoming event, although Charlotte fits the bill of a Homecoming cupcake in battle against the Top 25. Charlotte has played one ranked opponent all year, giving up eight touchdowns in a loss to USF. More discouragingly, the 49ers have been outscored 203-70 on five dates since then.

Georgia comes in off a superb 35-10 win over the previously No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns. Texas quarterback Archie Manning received no help from a UT ground game held to 23 yards by linebacker Chris Cole and the Bulldogs' front seven. Senior wideout Noah Thomas scored twice in the victory.

Spread

49ers +43.5 (-117)

Bulldogs -43.5 (-104)

Money line

49ers +1329

Bulldogs -33233

Total

Over 53.5 (-108)

Under 53.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte 49ers at Georgia Bulldogs Betting Trends

The Georgia Bulldogs have won six consecutive games.

Charlotte has not beaten an FBS opponent this season.

Georgia has covered ATS in five of its last six contests.

Charlotte 49ers at Georgia Bulldogs Injury Reports

Charlotte 49ers

Tight end Grant Laskey is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Justin Olson is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Henry Rutledge is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Conner Harrell is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jayden McGowan is out with a lower body injury.

Georgia Bulldogs

Wide receiver Colbie Young is out with a leg injury.

Tight end Ethan Barbour is questionable with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Chauncey Bowens is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Charlotte 49ers at Georgia Bulldogs Predictions and Picks

Charlotte head coach Tim Albin is trying to get signal-caller Grayson Loftis into a passing rhythm, yet the 49ers can't execute the plays when operating from behind the sticks as usual. Without a viable running game against Georgia's powerful front, Loftis will spend this Saturday tossing short, quick passes, attempting to produce first downs and keep opposing QB Gunner Stockton off the gridiron.

Those who pick Charlotte ATS may count on UGA's Senior Day to inspire a ton of senior backup minutes, thanks to HC Kirby Smart's sentimental staff. But reports out of Georgia indicate that the Bulldogs are all business. "Style points" could matter as UGA looks to hold on to at least a No. 4 ranking, according to Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation. "The Bulldogs (can enhance) their College Football Playoff resume."