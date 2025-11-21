Duke Blue Devils vs UNC Tar Heels Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Duke Blue Devils (5-5, 4-2 ACC) will face the UNC Tar Heels (4-6, 2-4 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. The Blue Devils, despite some big early victories,…
The Duke Blue Devils (5-5, 4-2 ACC) will face the UNC Tar Heels (4-6, 2-4 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. The Blue Devils, despite some big early victories, have fallen to a 5-5 record after a double-digit loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Tar Heels have been similarly mediocre, rebounding from a disastrous start to amass a 4-6 record. There is not much at stake in this game besides ACC bragging rights, but it should be an entertaining contest nonetheless.
When Duke has won games this season, it has been because of the offense. Quarterback Darian Mensah has been fantastic, accounting for 25 passing touchdowns compared to only four interceptions. An overperforming receiving cast headed by Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown has given opposing defenses fits all season long, but the defense has continually let them down, allowing 37 points in a loss to UConn and 45 in a blowout defeat against Illinois. UNC is not a particularly intimidating offense, but that might not save the Blue Devils on Saturday.
Every college football fan knows how bad things looked for the Tar Heels at the start of the season. Head coach Bill Belichick looked like a terrible hire, and UNC was dropping games they were widely expected to win. Things have leveled out since then, with improved performances from both sides of the ball in recent games. However, the Tar Heels did just have their two-game win streak broken by Wake Forest, losing 28-12 in a contest that should have been far more competitive. The UNC defense has held up against most competition, but Duke will be an excellent end-of-season test.
Spread
- Duke -6.5 (-122)
- UNC +6.5 (+104)
Money line
- Duke -257
- UNC +212
Totals
- Over 51.5 (-113)
- Under 51.5 (-107)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Duke vs UNC Betting Trends
- Duke is 4-6 ATS this year.
- Duke is 3-2 ATS when playing on the road.
- The over is 7-3 in Duke's games.
- UNC is 5-5 ATS this season.
- UNC is 2-3 ATS when playing at home.
- The under is 7-3 in UNC's games.
Duke vs UNC Injury Reports
Duke Blue Devils
- Kendall Johnson, LB - Questionable.
UNC Tar Heels
- Henry Martello, FB - Questionable.
- Chad Lindberg, C - Questionable.
- Aidan Banfield, G - Questionable.
- Christo Kelly, C - Questionable.
- Kaleb Cost, CB - Questionable.
Duke vs UNC Prediction and Pick
Andrew Jett of PickDawgz writes, "I lean toward Duke, but I'm probably staying away. With both teams struggling (and coming off losses), there's not a ton to get excited about outside of the rivalry—and the Blue Devils trying for their sixth win. In any case, Duke posted a pretty limp offensive effort versus a good Virginia team last weekend, with 255 total yards, 4.4 yards per play, 11 first downs, and 4-of-15 on third-down tries. The defense came up with a couple of picks on the other side but also gave up 540 yards, 22 first downs, and 12-of-19 on third-down conversion attempts to the Cavs. Duke has lost three of the last four, and they've given up 27 or more points in all four of those outings as well. UNC has been below 19 points in all six of its losses this year, so a good defensive effort from the Blue Devils will be key to their success on the road in a rivalry matchup this weekend. The pick: Duke Blue Devils -6.5."