Duke Blue Devils vs UNC Tar Heels Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Duke Blue Devils (5-5, 4-2 ACC) will face the UNC Tar Heels (4-6, 2-4 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. The Blue Devils, despite some big early victories, have fallen to a 5-5 record after a double-digit loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Tar Heels have been similarly mediocre, rebounding from a disastrous start to amass a 4-6 record. There is not much at stake in this game besides ACC bragging rights, but it should be an entertaining contest nonetheless.

When Duke has won games this season, it has been because of the offense. Quarterback Darian Mensah has been fantastic, accounting for 25 passing touchdowns compared to only four interceptions. An overperforming receiving cast headed by Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown has given opposing defenses fits all season long, but the defense has continually let them down, allowing 37 points in a loss to UConn and 45 in a blowout defeat against Illinois. UNC is not a particularly intimidating offense, but that might not save the Blue Devils on Saturday.

Every college football fan knows how bad things looked for the Tar Heels at the start of the season. Head coach Bill Belichick looked like a terrible hire, and UNC was dropping games they were widely expected to win. Things have leveled out since then, with improved performances from both sides of the ball in recent games. However, the Tar Heels did just have their two-game win streak broken by Wake Forest, losing 28-12 in a contest that should have been far more competitive. The UNC defense has held up against most competition, but Duke will be an excellent end-of-season test.

Spread

Duke -6.5 (-122)

UNC +6.5 (+104)

Money line

Duke -257

UNC +212

Totals

Over 51.5 (-113)

Under 51.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Duke vs UNC Betting Trends

Duke is 4-6 ATS this year.

Duke is 3-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 7-3 in Duke's games.

UNC is 5-5 ATS this season.

UNC is 2-3 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 7-3 in UNC's games.

Duke vs UNC Injury Reports

Duke Blue Devils

Kendall Johnson, LB - Questionable.

UNC Tar Heels

Henry Martello, FB - Questionable.

Chad Lindberg, C - Questionable.

Aidan Banfield, G - Questionable.

Christo Kelly, C - Questionable.

Kaleb Cost, CB - Questionable.

Duke vs UNC Prediction and Pick