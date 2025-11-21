Hurricanes vs Jets Odds, Spread, and Total

The Hurricanes open their longest road trip of the season Friday night in Winnipeg, looking to rebound from a shootout loss in Minnesota. Puck drop is 8 p.m. EST at Canada Life Centre, with streaming coverage on ESPN+.

The Hurricanes (13-5-2) dropped a 4-3 shootout loss in Minnesota on Wednesday but have won three of their last five. Carolina continues to generate consistent offense, averaging 3.60 goals per game with one of the league's highest shot totals at more than 34 per night. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 19 points, while Seth Jarvis has a team-best 10 goals.

Carolina's goaltending rotation has been steady across three options. Pyotr Kochetkov has posted a 1.70 goals-against average in limited action, while Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi have combined for nine wins. The Hurricanes are allowing 2.85 goals per game and carry a 79.4% penalty kill.

Winnipeg (12-7-0) enters with back-to-back victories, including a 5-2 win over Columbus earlier in the week. The Jets average 3.32 goals per game and rely heavily on their top line, led by Mark Scheifele's 27 points. Josh Morrissey continues to anchor a blue line that generates offense, producing 17 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected in the net for Winnipeg, with his 8-6-0 record and a .913 save percentage. He has been above .900 in seven straight starts.

Friday is the first of two meetings between Carolina and Winnipeg, with the rematch set for next week in Raleigh.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+1203)

Jets +1.5 (-233)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -127

Jets +122

Total

Over 6.5 (+117)

Under 6.5 (-133)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Jets Betting Trends

The Hurricanes are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games and 2-3 on the road.

The Jets are 4-6 against the spread in that same span, going 3-0 at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Hurricanes' last eight games.

The over has hit in four of the Jets' past five matchups.

The Hurricanes have won six of their last nine games overall.

The Jets have won four of the last six matchups against the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes vs Jets Injury Reports

Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C — Out (lower body).

Charles-Alexis Legault, D — Injured reserve (hand).

Jalen Chatfield, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Jets

Haydn Fleury, D — Injured reserve (concussion).

Hurricanes vs Jets Predictions and Picks

"The Hurricanes are going to be favored for obvious reasons, but they've had issues finishing games lately and have played a lot of hockey lately. Three of the Canes' last four games have gone into overtime. Add that to a third straight road game, and we could see some tired legs from the Hurricanes. The Jets have been a tough home team this season, and their offense has caught fire, scoring four or more goals in three of their last four games. You can do worse than taking a shot with the Jets at home." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"The biggest factor in this matchup is goaltending, where Winnipeg holds a notable advantage with Hellebuyck playing at an elite level .... Winnipeg's home performance has been quietly strong, and their confidence is building after scoring five in their last outing. If the Jets can match Carolina's pace early and maintain pressure below the hashmarks, they should be able to generate enough quality looks to tilt momentum their way throughout the night .... Take the Jets to take care of business in front of their home fans." — Ricky MacKenzie, Picks and Parlays