Panthers vs 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Panthers look to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture, as they battle the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Panthers are 6-5 and second in the NFC South Division. They just beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-27 on the road and in overtime. Carolina was down 11 points at the half, came back to take the lead late, gave up a field goal, and won on a field goal in overtime. They won in total yards 486-348 and in passing yards 419-223. The Panthers won in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. Carolina was 2-for-6 in the red zone and the defense was 0-for-3 in red zone stops. Tetairoa McMillan led the way on offense with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers are 7-4 and third in the NFC West Division. They just beat the Arizona Cardinals 41-22 on the road. The game was over by halftime. The Niners benefited from a lot of Cardinals penalties on both sides of the ball, and it was the return of quarterback Brock Purdy, as the offense scored in every quarter. San Francisco lost in total yards 488-281 and passing yards 452-186. Arizona turned the ball over three times and the 49ers were 4-for-5 in the red zone. Purdy led the way on offense by going 19 of 26 for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Spread

Panthers +7.5 (-104)

49ers -7.5 (+100)

Money line

Panthers +335

49ers -355

Total

Over 49.5 (-104)

Under 49.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs 49ers Betting Trends

Carolina is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Carolina's last 18 games.

Carolina is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

San Francisco is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of San Francisco's last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in 15 of San Francisco's last 20 games against Carolina.

Panthers vs 49ers Injury Reports

Carolina Panthers

Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable

Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable

Christian Rozeboom, LB - Doubtful

Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve

Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

San Francisco 49ers

Eddy Pineiro, PK - Questionable

Tatum Bethune, LB - Doubtful

Robert Beal Jr., DE - Questionable

Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable

Jacob Cowing, WR - Injured reserve

Brandon Aiyuk, WR - Out

Mykel Williams, DE - Injured reserve

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Injured reserve

Fred Warner, LB - Injured reserve

Nick Bosa, LB - Injured reserve

Jakob Robinson, CB - Injured reserve

Kurtis Rourke, QB - Out

Patrick Taylor Jr., RB - Injured reserve

Tarron Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Trent Taylor, WR - Injured reserve

Tre Tomlinson, CB - Injured reserve

Panthers vs 49ers Predictions and Picks

Carolina is currently ranked 27th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and 13th in points conceded. For the first time in years, the Panthers are in playoff contention and only a game back of the Niners for that seventh seed. Quarterback Bryce Young is coming off a franchise-record 448 passing yards performance and McMillan has been a big contributor to the offense. Lately, Carolina has been in a win-loss mode and their last handful of games have been pretty close. The offense has been inconsistent, but the defense is slightly above average, and they have won three games in a row on the road.

San Francisco ranks second in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, 15th in points scored, and tied for 14th in points allowed. Last week, the Niners offense was pretty much at full strength and they went off. Purdy looked like his old self and even the defense was able to pick up some turnovers. With all the injuries to the defense, the offense will need to put up some high numbers to keep pace in some games. Like the Panthers, San Francisco has been in a win-loss mode pattern and the Niners haven't won two games in a row since September. The 49ers will look to win time of possession, control flow, take care of the ball, and do well in the red zone.

Best Bet: 49ers Spread