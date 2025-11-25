Rams vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Los Angeles Rams are looking for their seventh win in a row as they battle the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.

The Rams are 9-2 and first in the NFC West Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-7 at home. The game was over early in the second quarter, as the Rams went up 21-0. Los Angeles won in total yards 333-193 and 263-70 in passing yards. The Rams were 2-for-2 in the red zone and 2-for-3 in red zone stops. The Bucs had the slight edge in time of possession and the Los Angeles defense picked up two turnovers. Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the way on offense by going 25 of 35 for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers are 6-6 and second in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the San Francisco 49ers 20-9 on the road. The Carolina offense didn't do much in this game, and they scored on their one decent drive. Even though the defense got three interceptions and set up good field position for the Panthers offense, they still only managed three points off of turnovers. Carolina was 1-for-7 on third downs and lost in total yards 340-230. The Panthers lost in rushing yards 147-69 and 0-for-2 in the red zone.

Spread

Rams -10.5 (-109)

Panthers +10.5 (-109)

Money line

Rams -636

Panthers +545

Total

OVER 44.5 (-108)

UNDER 44.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 25, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rams vs Panthers Betting Trends

The LA Rams is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the LA Rams' last six games.

The LA Rams is 6-0 SU in its last six games.

Carolina is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Carolina's last eight games against the LA Rams.

Rams vs Panthers Injury Reports

Los Angeles Rams

Tutu Atwell, WR - Injured reserve

Roger McCreary, CB - Questionable

Xavier Smith, WR - Out

David Quessenberry, OT - Out

Rob Havenstein, OT - Injured reserve

Quentin Lake, S - Injured reserve

Tyler Higbee, TE - Injured reserve

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - Injured reserve

Keir Thomas, LB - Injured reserve

Carolina Panthers

Corey Thornton, CB - Questionable

Chandler Zavala, G - Questionable

Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable

Claudin Cherelus, LB - Questionable

Hunter Renfrow, WR - Out

Trevin Wallace, LB - Out

Christian Rozeboom, LB - Out

James Mitchell, TE - Out

Cade Mays, C - Out

Cam Jackson, DT - Out

Jared Harrison-Hunte, DE - Out

Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve

Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathan Brooks, RB - Out

Rams vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles is currently ranked fifth in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and first in points against. The Rams' offense is making things look easy right now and the defense has had some moments as well. Five of their last six wins have been by double digits. This team has two of the best receivers in the game in wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and a solid running game in Kyren Williams. Stafford has been in a role and hardly throws any interceptions. They will look to put this game away by halftime.

Carolina is ranked 27th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and tied for 13th in points allowed. The Panthers are one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL. One week they get over 400-plus yards of offense and the next they can barely get a third down against the 49ers. The offense has potential and just not enough execution. Quarterback Bryce Young is going to be pressured a lot against the Rams defense and the running game will need to be on their game. Lately, the passing defense and rushing defense have struggled.

Best Bet: Rams Spread