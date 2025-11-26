Charlotte 49ers vs Tulane Green Wave: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The UNCC 49ers will look to end the season on a positive note when they face the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. The two teams have had drastically different seasons, with Charlotte only managing a single victory in another brutal year of football for the 49ers. Meanwhile, Tulane has suffered two defeats, maintaining a ranking for most of the year on the way to securing a solid bowl game.

It has been hard to find any silver lining throughout Charlotte's 2025 campaign. The offense has been atrocious, being held to single-digit efforts in four games, including its most recent two. It is not like that unit has been letting down the defense, though, as six opponents have scored 35 points or more against the Niners. Just about nothing has gone right, and now an unforgiving schedule ends with a date with yet another ranked team, almost certainly saddling Charlotte with another loss to end the year.

Despite a suspect defense, Tulane has had excellent success, most of it obviously spurred by the play of quarterback Jake Retzlaff. The transfer has been dynamic both in the air and on the ground, amassing 2,991 total yards and 26 total touchdowns. Because of his play, the Green Wave has consistently hung around in shootouts, relying on Retzlaff to guide them to high-scoring wins over and over again. This game will not be a scoring duel, but the offense should shine nonetheless.

Spread

UNCC +29.5 (-108)

Tulane -29.5 (-115)

Money line

UNCC +910

Tulane -2757

Totals

Over 53.5 (-113)

Under 53.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UNCC vs Tulane Betting Trends

UNCC is 3-7 ATS this year.

UNCC is 2-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 6-4 in UNCC's games.

Tulane is 5-5 ATS this season.

Tulane is 3-3 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 6-4 in the Green Wave's games.

UNCC vs Tulane Injury Reports

UNCC 49ers

Mason Bowers, G - Questionable.

Jaylon Johnson, DE - Questionable.

Derrick Edwards, CB - Questionable.

Tulane Green Wave

Bryce Bohanon, WR - Questionable.

Jack Hollifield, C - Questionable.

Jack Tchienchou, S - Questionable.

UNCC vs Tulane Prediction and Pick

Dylan Hellebrand of Picks and Parlays writes, "Tulane has its sights set on reaching the playoffs this season as the top program from the Group of 5, but in order to keep that dream alive, they'll need to take care of business in an important home game against Charlotte. The 49ers have struggled this season, managing just one win so far, which should give Tulane an edge heading into the matchup. With so much on the line, look for Tulane to come out strong and try to capitalize on Charlotte's tough stretch to keep their playoff hopes firmly on track. Final Score Prediction: Tulane Green Wave wins but fails to cover the spread, 42-15."