Jets vs Hurricanes: Trends, Predictions, And Picks
The Winnipeg Jets battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday evening at 5 p.m. EST.
The Jets are 12-9 and fifth in the Central Division. So far, this season has been about two different months. The team played well in October, but has been struggling a bit in November, going 4-6. A recent blow to the team was losing goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, as he had just undergone knee surgery and will be out for 4–6 weeks. This will put a lot of pressure on the goalie's depth, as well as the need for secondary scoring. Defenseman Josh Morrissey has been a bright spot for the team and getting some point streaks.
The Hurricanes are 14-6-2 and first in the Metropolitan Division. So far this season, the team is playing very well and continues to have a high level of play from their star players Sebastian Aho and scorer Seth Jarvis. The Canes continue to do well in an aggressive system in their style of play, especially with an elite penalty kill. There have been some recent injuries that are testing the team's depth. This team looks to build on their consistent playoff appearances and make another deep run in the playoffs eventually.
This preview's data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Jets vs Hurricanes Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in five of Winnipeg's last six games.
- Winnipeg is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.
- Winnipeg is 2-4 SU in its last six games on the road.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Carolina's last 10 games.
- The total has gone OVER in nine of Carolina's last 10 games at home.
- Carolina is 3-6 ATS at home.
Jets vs Hurricanes Injury Reports
Winnipeg Jets
- Neal Pionk, D - Day-to-day
- Connor Hellebuyck, G - Injured reserve
- Haydn Fleury, D - Injured reserve
Carolina Hurricanes
- K'Andre Miller, D - Day-to-day
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C - Injured reserve
- Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Out
- Jordan Staal, C - Day-to-day
- Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Injured reserve
Jets vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks
Winnipeg is ninth in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, seventh on the power play, and seventh on the penalty kill. The Jets can score goals, and sometimes they come in bulk. The goals can come from different line combinations and other pairings as well. Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, and Mark Scheifele are averaging more than a point per game and that's definitely helping with the scoring depth. They will look to get a decent amount of power-play chances in this game because the Canes special teams play is below average. Lately, the goals have taken a hit in road games, and they will try to play completely on both sides of the puck.
Carolina is third in scoring, tied for 14th in goals against, 29th on the power play, and 22nd on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Canes have been in a win-loss mode for two weeks now. They have been in a lot of one-goal games and some games where the offense didn't do much. So right now, they are definitely trying to find some consistency in their game and get more winning streaks again. The Hurricanes need to put together a complete effort on both sides of the puck and not just have one side doing well and the other side playing poorly. Score first, establish the defense, and work on the special teams play.