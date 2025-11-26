Jets vs Hurricanes: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Winnipeg Jets battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday evening at 5 p.m. EST.

The Jets are 12-9 and fifth in the Central Division. So far, this season has been about two different months. The team played well in October, but has been struggling a bit in November, going 4-6. A recent blow to the team was losing goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, as he had just undergone knee surgery and will be out for 4–6 weeks. This will put a lot of pressure on the goalie's depth, as well as the need for secondary scoring. Defenseman Josh Morrissey has been a bright spot for the team and getting some point streaks.

The Hurricanes are 14-6-2 and first in the Metropolitan Division. So far this season, the team is playing very well and continues to have a high level of play from their star players Sebastian Aho and scorer Seth Jarvis. The Canes continue to do well in an aggressive system in their style of play, especially with an elite penalty kill. There have been some recent injuries that are testing the team's depth. This team looks to build on their consistent playoff appearances and make another deep run in the playoffs eventually.

This preview's data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Winnipeg's last six games.

Winnipeg is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

Winnipeg is 2-4 SU in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Carolina's last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Carolina's last 10 games at home.

Carolina is 3-6 ATS at home.

Jets vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Winnipeg Jets

Neal Pionk, D - Day-to-day

Connor Hellebuyck, G - Injured reserve

Haydn Fleury, D - Injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes

K'Andre Miller, D - Day-to-day

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C - Injured reserve

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Out

Jordan Staal, C - Day-to-day

Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Injured reserve

Jets vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Winnipeg is ninth in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, seventh on the power play, and seventh on the penalty kill. The Jets can score goals, and sometimes they come in bulk. The goals can come from different line combinations and other pairings as well. Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, and Mark Scheifele are averaging more than a point per game and that's definitely helping with the scoring depth. They will look to get a decent amount of power-play chances in this game because the Canes special teams play is below average. Lately, the goals have taken a hit in road games, and they will try to play completely on both sides of the puck.