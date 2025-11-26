UNC Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack: Odds, Spread, and Total

North Carolina State (6-5, 3-4 ACC) secured bowl eligibility with its second huge win in two home games when the Wolfpack tripped the Florida State Seminoles 21-11. With a winning record in tow, it might take a rivalry to get the kids up for Senior Night a week later. Thankfully, they've got one. The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-7, 2-5 ACC) visit NC State for the teams' 115th state rivalry tilt on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

While the NC State Wolfpack has already earned a bowl bid, the UNC Tar Heels lost their chance at the postseason in last week's frustrating loss to Duke. Head coach Bill Belichick's squad gained 5.9 yards per play compared to Duke's 4.6 yards per snap, but the Tar Heels couldn't keep the Blue Devils from punching in for touchdowns on the visitors' red zone turns, leading to a 32-25 defeat.

NC State has defeated UNC in four consecutive meetings. Quarterback CJ Bailey's team began Week 14 as better than a touchdown favorite on the spread for a kickoff with a modest O/U (47.5) Las Vegas total.

Spread

Tar Heels +7.5 (-113)

Wolfpack -7.5 (-108)

Money line

Tar Heels +233

Wolfpack -300

Total

Over 47.5 (-113)

Under 47.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UNC Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack Betting Trends

NC State is 7-2 against North Carolina in the last nine meetings.

Betting totals have gone over in each of the last five UNC-NCSU games.

North Carolina State has gone 5-1 at home this season.

UNC Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack Injury Reports

UNC Tar Heels

Tight end Connor Cox is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Cort Halsey is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr is out with an undisclosed injury.

NC State Wolfpack

Running back Isiah Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Griffin Reimer is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Safety Terrente Hinton is out with an undisclosed injury.

UNC Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack Predictions and Picks

NC State's triumph over Florida State last Friday has gotten a reputation as somewhat fluky, considering that FSU muffed two punts in the late-going with the score just 14-11 in favor of NCSU. Punter Caden Noonkester's recovery of the first muff was called "bizarre" by ESPN: "Noonkester booted the ball down the field, but the kick didn't find the arms of a Florida State returner. Instead, it ricocheted off the helmet of a would-be Seminole blocker ... and bounced all the way back into the diving arms of Noonkester."

Such trifles serve as distractions to Week 14 bettors who might be picking NC State against the spread otherwise. In the sum total, NC State has defeated Georgia Tech and FSU at Carter-Finley Stadium this month, helping to knock GT out of College Football Playoff contention in doing so. Bailey ranks fourth among ACC quarterbacks in completion rate, ahead of Duke's Darian Mensah, with a 69.6% mark.