Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Duke Blue Devils Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will look to continue their three-game win streak when they face the Duke Blue Devils at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. Wake Forest has put together a shockingly good season, going 8-3, and a victory over a solid Duke team would give the program plenty of momentum heading into bowl season. The Blue Devils have also overperformed and are coming off a quality win against the UNC Tar Heels. One more victory would secure the program's fourth straight winning season.

A well-balanced approach has been the key to Wake Forest's success this season. There have been multiple games in which one side of the ball struggled, only to be picked up by the other to guide the Demon Deacons to a victory. In the season opener, the typically potent offense was held to 10 points by Kennesaw State, but the defense only allowed three field goals to secure a one-point win. Conversely, in a game against Virginia Tech, the defense let up 23 points, but quarterback Robby Ashford led the offense to 30. A nice synergy will have to be achieved against a Duke team that promises to be a well-prepared, difficult opponent.

The Blue Devils are a far more one-dimensional team than Wake Forest. Quarterback Darian Mensah has been excellent, throwing 26 touchdowns to only four interceptions, while lead running back Nate Sheppard has produced 790 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per carry. That production has allowed Duke to put up some truly fantastic offensive performances, often compensating for poor defensive play. Depending on what version of Wake Forest shows up on Saturday, a good offensive showing might be enough to secure a victory on its own.

Spread

Wake Forest +1.5 (-113)

Duke -1.5 (-113)

Money line

Wake Forest +100

Duke -122

Totals

Over 55.5 (-108)

Under 55.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wake Forest vs Duke Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 7-3 ATS this season.

Wake Forest is 3-1 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 5-5 in Wake Forest's games.

Duke is 4-6 ATS this year.

Duke is 1-4 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 7-3 in Duke's games.

Wake Forest vs Duke Injury Reports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No injuries of note.

Duke Blue Devils

Landan Callahan, CB - Questionable.

Wake Forest vs Duke Prediction and Pick

Jake Allman of Picks and Parlays writes, "Duke is favored by 3.5 points with a total of 54.5. The market supports Duke's passing advantage and home field. Wake Forest's recent form makes them a viable underdog, but Duke's ability to control game flow through the air gives them the upper hand. Prediction: Duke pulls away late with a more reliable offense. Duke 30, Wake Forest 24."