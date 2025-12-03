Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 26: Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks reacts following a basket during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 26, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets will head to the Empire State to face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. These teams are in the middle of drastically different seasons, with the Hornets once again looking like one of the worst teams in the NBA while the Knicks contend for the Eastern Conference crown. A game in Madison Square Garden is likely to keep both teams on their current trajectories.

Despite years of remaining at the bottom of the East, things look virtually identical to years past in Charlotte. The defense is terrible, the offense is fairly inefficient, and the product on the court leaves a whole lot to be desired. Even with players like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the Hornets remain incapable of playing truly good basketball, relying on insane amounts of scoring to notch any win. A three-game stretch featuring matchups with the Knicks, the Toronto Raptors, and the Denver Nuggets is unlikely to help right the ship.

Things are much rosier on New York's side. The Knicks also remain very similar to their past iterations, but since they were just featured in the Eastern Conference Finals, that is not necessarily a bad thing. In years past, the bench, or lack thereof, has been the biggest issue. This year, an infusion of talent in the form of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele has allowed New York to rely less on its starter, taking some of the onus off guard Jalen Brunson and forward Karl Anthony-Towns. The Knicks have been particularly good at home, setting the stage for a dominant win over one of the worst teams in the East.

Spread

Hornets +8.5 (+100)

Knicks -8.5 (-108)

Money line

Hornets +335

Knicks -355

Totals

Over 236.5 (+100)

Under 236.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Hornets are 10-11 ATS this season.

The Hornets are 4-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 13-8 in Charlotte's games.

The Knicks are 10-1 ATS when playing in the Garden.

The Knicks are 1-1 ATS when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

The over is 6-4 in games in which New York enters as a home favorite.

Hornets vs Knicks Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball, G - Questionable.

Tre Mann, G - Out.

Josh Green, F - Out.

Brandon Miller, F - Out.

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, F - Out.

Hornets vs Knicks Prediction and Pick