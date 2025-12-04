Maple Leafs vs Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 30: Brandon Bussi #32 of the Carolina Hurricanes catches the puck during the third period of the game against the Calgary Flames at the Lenovo Center on November 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Carolina returns from its overtime win against Calgary to face a Toronto team also riding back-to-back victories. Puck drop at the Lenovo Center is at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

The Hurricanes (16-7-2) carry an 8-3-1 record at home and have taken three of their last five. As one of the league's top defensive teams, Carolina allows 2.76 goals per game and just 24.5 shots per night. Brandon Bussi has carried much of the workload lately, posting a 7-1-0 record with a 2.11 goals-against average. Sebastian Aho leads Carolina with 24 points and 16 assists, and Seth Jarvis' 15 goals pace the offense.

The Maple Leafs (12-11-3) have won two straight and three of their last four, all on the road. The Maple Leafs scored 11 combined goals in wins over Pittsburgh and Florida, their most productive two-game stretch of the season. John Tavares leads Toronto with 13 goals, while William Nylander continues to pace the team with 32 points and 21 assists. In goal, Joseph Woll has been Toronto's most consistent option with a .925 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA.

Thursday marks the second of three meetings between these two, with the Canes grabbing a 5-4 win in Toronto on Nov. 9.

Spread

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-138)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+122)

Money line

Maple Leafs +194

Hurricanes -203

Total

Over 6.5 (+104)

Under 6.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Maple Leafs vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Maple Leafs are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10, going 3-4 on the road.

The Hurricanes are 2-8 against the spread in their past 10 matchups, including 1-5 at home.

The total has gone over in 14 of the Maple Leafs' past 20 games.

The total has gone over in nine of the Hurricanes' last 13 matchups.

The Maple Leafs have lost eight of their last 12 and six of the last eight against the Hurricanes.

The total has gone over in six of the last nine meetings between these teams.

Maple Leafs vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Maple Leafs

Brandon Carlo, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Anthony Stolarz, G — Injured reserve (upper body).

Christopher Tanev, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C — Injured reserve (ankle).

Jaccob Slavin, D — Injured reserve (knee).

Pyotr Kochetkov, G — Day to day (lower body).

Charles-Alexis Legault, D — Injured reserve (hand).

Maple Leafs vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

"Both of these teams come into this matchup after winning their last two games, and one team will be leaving with a three-game winning streak. The Maple Leafs are 4-7-0 on the road this year, while the Hurricanes are 8-3-1 at home. Carolina has allowed a total of one goal in their last two games, but they will face a Toronto team that has scored 11 goals in their last two. I know Carolina has the much better record and they are at home, but I think Toronto is gaining momentum and I like them with the plus money here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"Carolina has the edge here because they're playing well offensively and scored six goals in their last two home games. They haven't been as good on special teams, converting over 13 percent of their power play chances. The Hurricanes aren't great at killing penalties, and they're not playing as well defensively, giving up seven goals in their last three games, so expect them to have a hard time slowing down the Hurricanes." — Bosun Akinpelu, Winners and Whiners