Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread, and Totals

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets looks to pass as Miles McBride of the New York Knicks defends at Madison Square Garden on December 3, 2025 in New York City.

The Charlotte Hornets will look to get their second win of the season against the Toronto Raptors when they face them at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. Despite both teams residing in the bottom part of the Eastern Conference last season, the Raptors have managed to put together a start strong enough to place them second in the East. Things have largely remained the same for the Hornets, who are off to a 6-16 start.

The story of the season is virtually identical to last year for Charlotte. The team, headed by guard LaMelo Ball and forwards Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, is continually devastated by injuries, with both Ball and Miller missing significant time this season already. One of the lone bright spots has been the performance of rookie shooting guard Kon Knueppel, who is already averaging 18.1 points per game in what might turn out to be a Rookie of the Year-caliber campaign. Even with Knueppel's emergence, the Hornets figure to be outmanned and overmatched on the road on Friday.

While the Raptors do not get much media attention, they have quietly been playing high-caliber basketball through the first quarter of the season. Wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Atlanta Hawks highlight a solid Eastern Conference resume. The key to victory for Toronto has been its duo of forwards Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, both of whom average more than 20.0 points per game. Rounding out the lineup is forward RJ Barrett, center Jakob Poeltl, and guard Immanuel Quickley, giving the Raptors one of the most underrated starting fives in the entire NBA. That unit should be ready to avenge their last performance against the Hornets, an 118-111 overtime defeat.

Spread

Hornets +7.5 (-108)

Raptors -7.5 (+104)

Money line

Hornets +270

Raptors -285

Totals

Over 230.5 (+100)

Under 230.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Raptors Betting Trends

The Hornets are 10-12 ATS this year.

The Hornets are 4-7 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 6-5 in Charlotte's away games.

The Raptors are 4-5 ATS when they enter the game as home favorites.

The Raptors are 1-3 ATS in games they play without any rest.

The under is 9-5 when Toronto enters the game as the favorite.

Hornets vs Raptors Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball, G - Probable.

Tre Mann, G - Questionable.

Collin Sexton, G - Out.

Brandon Miller, F - Questionable.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C - Questionable.

Pat Connaughton, F - Out.

Grant Williams, F - Out.

Toronto Raptors

Ochai Agbaji, F - Out.

RJ Barrett, F - Out.

Jakob Poeltl, C - Probable.

Hornets vs Raptors Prediction and Pick