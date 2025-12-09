Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total

Carolina wraps up its longest homestand of the season Tuesday night, hosting a Blue Jackets team ready to break a two-game road losing streak. Puck drop at the Lenovo Center is at 7:30 p.m. EST with coverage on ESPN+.

The Hurricanes (17-9-2) look to rebound on home ice following a 4–1 loss to San Jose but have won three of their last five overall. Offensively, Carolina averages 3.32 goals per game, with Seth Jarvis leading the team with 16 goals and Shayne Gostisbehere pacing the club with 18 assists.

In goal, the Hurricanes have rotated among Frederik Andersen, Brandon Bussi, and Pyotr Kochetkov — with Bussi holding an 8–1–0 record and Kochetkov carrying a 1.96 GAA through four wins.

Columbus (13-10-6) is last in the Metropolitan standings but has gained points in six of its last eight (2-2-4). The Blue Jackets have lost twice in drastically different, but similarly frustrating, ways: a 2–0 shutout in Washington on Sunday and a 7-6 overtime loss in against the Panthers.

Adam Fantilli leads Columbus with 11 goals, while Zach Werenski continues to drive their offense with team-highs in points (30) and assists (21). Jet Greaves made 36 saves Sunday, ending a nine-game point streak in his starts, and Elvis Merzlikins enters with six wins on the year.

Carolina holds statistical edges in scoring (3.32 to 2.97), goals-against average (2.89 to 3.38), shots per game (33.3 to 30.7), and penalty kill percentage (79.0% to 72.2%).

Spread

Blue Jackets +1.5 (-133)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline

Blue Jackets +194

Hurricanes -203

Total

Over 6.5 (-104)

Under 6.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The Blue Jackets are 12-5 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Hurricanes are 5-10 against the spread in home matches.

The total has gone over in four of the Blue Jackets' last five games.

The total has gone under in four of the Hurricanes' past five games.

The over has hit in four of the last five games between these teams.

The Hurricanes have won 13 of the last 18 meetings between these teams.

Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson, D — Injured reserve (hip).

Boone Jenner, C — Injured reserve (upper body).

Mathieu Olivier, RW — Injured reserve (upper body).

Luca Marrelli, D — Injured reserve (shoulder).

Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin, D — Injured reserve (lower body).

Charles-Alexis Legault, D — Injured reserve (extensor tendons).

Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

"The Hurricanes are the better team at home, so they should be favored. However, the Blue Jackets have seven road wins this season, so they're worth a look. Also, the Hurricanes have been stuck in the mud offensively as of late, scoring two or fewer goals in five of their last seven games. The Blue Jackets were shut out in their last effort, but they've had recent games where they explode offensively. I'll take a stab with the Columbus Blue Jackets." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"Carolina's combination of defensive detail, transition discipline, and offensive consistency creates a strong foundation for this matchup. Even with blue-line injuries, their depth and system-driven approach give them advantages across all three zones. Pick: Carolina Hurricanes." — Kyle Kargel, Statsalt