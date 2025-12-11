Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Washington Capitals were content with their advantage in rest days going into this week's game with the Carolina Hurricanes. After the Hurricanes' lopsided win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Capitals could be wishing the ‘Canes were taking time off too. Carolina looks scary once again, approaching this Thursday night's 7 p.m. EST faceoff in Washington with an 18-9-2 record.

It's still hard for National Hockey League oddsmakers to tout Carolina over Washington in a road game, given that the Capitals' record is virtually identical at 18-9-3 as the clubs vie for the Metropolitan Division lead. What's more, Washington's superstar sniper Alex Ovechkin is heating up as winter approaches, tallying three goals and six points in a three-game stretch that began on Thanksgiving weekend.

Ovechkin hurt the Hurricanes in the rivals' first meeting of 2025-26, a 4-1 road victory for the Capitals in which “Ovie” scored a goal and an assist. Carolina has just 1-to-1 money line odds to claim revenge.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+223)

Capitals +1.5 (-233)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -108

Capitals +104

Total

Over 6.5 (+117)

Under 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals Betting Trends

Washington snapped a three-game losing streak to Carolina on Nov. 11.

Totals have gone under in five of the teams' last six meetings.

The Capitals have won four consecutive home games.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Center Jesperi Kotkaniemi is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Washington Capitals

Defenseman John Carlson is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Right winger Ryan Leonard is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals Predictions and Picks

The Anaheim Ducks at least slowed Washington down a little bit, ending the Capitals' six-game winning streak with a 4-3 shootout triumph on Dec. 5. The Capitals got right back to work, taking a 2-0 Sunday win from the same Blue Jackets who lost to Carolina this Tuesday. “With his 39-save shutout,” says Ian Oland of Russian Machine Never Breaks, “(Capitals netminder Logan) Thompson became the 17th goaltender in NHL history to reach 100 wins in 170 (or fewer) games.” Thompson's 1.96 GAA ranks second in the NHL.

Carolina's forwards Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, combined with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, are giving the Hurricanes a three-headed monster of offensive firepower. But goaltending has been keying the Hurricanes' excellent record too. G Brandon Bussi has gone an unreal 9-1-0 in ten starts for Carolina since the rookie was foolishly waived by the Florida Panthers. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour has many good options between the pipes this season. Bettors remain watchful for Bussi's appearances this fall.