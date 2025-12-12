Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Panthers will try to keep pace for first in their division race as they battle the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST.

The Panthers are 7-6 and first in the NFC South Division. They just had a bye week, but before that they just beat the Los Angeles Rams at home 31-28. From start to finish, it was a back and forth game, and Carolina took the lead with six minutes left. All the main offensive statistics were pretty close, but the Panthers did have a decent number of penalties with 70. They had the slight edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-0. The Panthers were 0-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-6 on stops. Quarterback Bryce Young led the way on offense, going 15 of 20 for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints are 3-10 and fourth in the NFC South Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road 24-20. It was a close game from start to finish and New Orleans had the slight edge in the second half. The third down defense was 10-for-13 on stops and passing yards were close. The Saints lost in total yards 301-260 and rushing yards 179-139. Turnovers were even at one apiece and New Orleans had 82 yards of penalties. They were 2-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-2 in red zone stops.

Spread

Panthers -2.5 (-113)

Saints +2.5 (+104)

Money line

Panthers -144

Saints +138

Total

OVER 40.5 (-108)

UNDER 40.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Saints Betting Trends

Carolina is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Carolina's last 20 games.

Carolina is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of New Orleans' last nine games.

New Orleans is 3-14 SU in its last 17 games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of New Orleans' last 10 games against Carolina.

Panthers vs Saints Injury Reports

Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable

Claudin Cherelus, LB - Questionable

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve

Corey Thornton, CB - Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve

Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

New Orleans Saints

Taliese Fuaga, OT - Questionable

Chris Rumph II, DE - Questionable

Justin Reid, S - Questionable

Devin Neal, RB - Questionable

Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable

Asim Richards, OT - Questionable

Erik McCoy, C - Injured reserve

Kendre Miller, RB - Injured reserve

Trey Palmer, WR - Injured reserve

Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured reserve

Julian Blackmon, S - Injured reserve

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured reserve

Landon Young, OT - Injured reserve

Mason Pline, TE - Injured reserve

Bub Means, WR - Injured reserve

Will Clapp, C - Injured reserve

Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Saints Predictions and Picks

Carolina is currently ranked 25th in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and 16th in points against. This is a huge game for the Panthers because they are tied for first in the division with the Bucs. A win gives them a 38.0% chance to make the playoffs, while a loss puts them at 20.0%. Young will look to lead a more consistent offensive effort after struggling against the Saints' defense in their last meeting, which was a 17-7 loss. Carolina has been in a win-loss mode for almost two months, but definitely got a huge confidence boost by beating the elite Rams. They will need to limit the penalties and get more red zone chances.

New Orleans is ranked 21st in passing yards, 28th in rushing yards, 30th in points scored, and 21st in points allowed. The Saints just spoiled the Buccaneers' playoff chances a bit, and now they will look to do it again against the Panthers. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is looking to break Saints rookie passing records and finish the season strong. This will be the last above .500 team that they will face, and they already had a good defensive effort against them last time out. New Orleans will need to play disciplined and take care of the ball.

Best Bet: Over