Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Carolina Panthers will try to keep pace for first in their division race as they battle the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. EST.
The Panthers are 7-6 and first in the NFC South Division. They just had a bye week, but before that they just beat the Los Angeles Rams at home 31-28. From start to finish, it was a back and forth game, and Carolina took the lead with six minutes left. All the main offensive statistics were pretty close, but the Panthers did have a decent number of penalties with 70. They had the slight edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-0. The Panthers were 0-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 2-for-6 on stops. Quarterback Bryce Young led the way on offense, going 15 of 20 for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
The Saints are 3-10 and fourth in the NFC South Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road 24-20. It was a close game from start to finish and New Orleans had the slight edge in the second half. The third down defense was 10-for-13 on stops and passing yards were close. The Saints lost in total yards 301-260 and rushing yards 179-139. Turnovers were even at one apiece and New Orleans had 82 yards of penalties. They were 2-for-3 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 1-for-2 in red zone stops.
Spread
- Panthers -2.5 (-113)
- Saints +2.5 (+104)
Money line
- Panthers -144
- Saints +138
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-108)
- UNDER 40.5 (+100)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Saints Betting Trends
- Carolina is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 13 of Carolina's last 20 games.
- Carolina is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.
- The total has gone UNDER in eight of New Orleans' last nine games.
- New Orleans is 3-14 SU in its last 17 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in eight of New Orleans' last 10 games against Carolina.
Panthers vs Saints Injury Reports
Carolina Panthers
- Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable
- Claudin Cherelus, LB - Questionable
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve
- Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve
- Corey Thornton, CB - Injured reserve
- Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve
- David Moore, WR - Injured reserve
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
New Orleans Saints
- Taliese Fuaga, OT - Questionable
- Chris Rumph II, DE - Questionable
- Justin Reid, S - Questionable
- Devin Neal, RB - Questionable
- Alvin Kamara, RB - Questionable
- Asim Richards, OT - Questionable
- Erik McCoy, C - Injured reserve
- Kendre Miller, RB - Injured reserve
- Trey Palmer, WR - Injured reserve
- Vernon Broughton, DT - Injured reserve
- Julian Blackmon, S - Injured reserve
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured reserve
- Landon Young, OT - Injured reserve
- Mason Pline, TE - Injured reserve
- Bub Means, WR - Injured reserve
- Will Clapp, C - Injured reserve
- Nick Saldiveri, OT - Injured reserve
Panthers vs Saints Predictions and Picks
Carolina is currently ranked 25th in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and 16th in points against. This is a huge game for the Panthers because they are tied for first in the division with the Bucs. A win gives them a 38.0% chance to make the playoffs, while a loss puts them at 20.0%. Young will look to lead a more consistent offensive effort after struggling against the Saints' defense in their last meeting, which was a 17-7 loss. Carolina has been in a win-loss mode for almost two months, but definitely got a huge confidence boost by beating the elite Rams. They will need to limit the penalties and get more red zone chances.
New Orleans is ranked 21st in passing yards, 28th in rushing yards, 30th in points scored, and 21st in points allowed. The Saints just spoiled the Buccaneers' playoff chances a bit, and now they will look to do it again against the Panthers. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is looking to break Saints rookie passing records and finish the season strong. This will be the last above .500 team that they will face, and they already had a good defensive effort against them last time out. New Orleans will need to play disciplined and take care of the ball.
Best Bet: Over
The Panthers will be rested and try and set the tone early on offense. The Saints feel like they can keep up with the Carolina offense, and they are ready to be spoilers again to another division opponent. Turnovers will lead to good field position and quick scoring.