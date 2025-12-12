Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket while guarded by Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets on December 7, 2025 in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Hornets and the visiting Chicago Bulls, set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST inside Spectrum Center this Friday night, have been given a healthy breather by the National Basketball Association schedule. Based on what occurred the last time each team took the floor, they both sorely needed the break.

Charlotte and Chicago bombed in their previous games on Sunday. Charlotte, in the more hyped contest of the two, blew a slight halftime advantage and a 47-35 rebounding edge to fall to Denver 105-96, dropping to 7-17 one appearance after upsetting the Toronto Raptors.

Chicago was far worse in a 123-91 defeat at the hands of Golden State. The Chicago Bulls were badly embarrassed on their home court, failing to win a single time on a three-game stand. Now that the Bulls are so wounded at 9-14, the Hornets have to be aware that Chicago's road trip could refocus the Bulls, who've lost seven in a row overall. Billy Donovan's seat will sizzle if the streak extends to 10 or more.

Spread

Hornets +3.5 (-113)

Bulls -3.5 (+104)

Money line

Hornets +133

Bulls -138

Total

Over 230.5 (-108)

Under 230.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls Betting Trends

The Chicago Bulls have dropped seven games in a row.

The Bulls have beaten the Hornets in nine of the last 11 meetings.

Totals have gone under in nine of the previous 13 Bulls-Hornets games.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Forward Moussa Diabate is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Guard LaMelo Ball is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Forward Grant Williams is out with a knee injury.

Guard Josh Green is out with a shoulder injury.

Guard Pat Connaughton is out with a calf injury.

Guard Tre Mann is out with a knee injury.

Guard Collin Sexton is out with a thigh injury.

Chicago Bulls

Guard Ayo Dosunmu is day-to-day with a thumb injury.

Forward Jalen Smith is out with a hamstring strain.

Guard Tre Jones is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Isaac Okoro is out with a back injury.

Guard Kevin Huerter is out with a hamstring strain.

Forward Noa Essengue is out for the season following left shoulder surgery.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls Predictions and Picks

The Hornets hosted the Bulls for Charlotte's fifth victory of the season on Nov. 28, the effort led by guard Brandon Miller with 27 points. Weirdly enough, the Hornets' young sensation Kon Knueppel didn't produce more than 12 points in the 123-116 NBA Cup group stage victory, yet the Hornets still came back to win.

Chicago has been struck by more injuries since then. Bulls guard Tre Jones, who scored 16 points off the bench against the Hornets, has been out with an ankle problem. It makes things worse for the Windy City that Bulls cagers are perceived to be playing selfish, disenchanted hoops. “What if the losing continues,” writes Joe Cowley in a free article from the Chicago Sun-Times, “and isn't fixable? That's becoming more and more realistic for a team with up to eight players (who) will be unrestricted free agents next summer.”