ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Two of college basketball's biggest in-state rivals are in action for separate games Tuesday night. The North Carolina Tar Heels enter their game against East Tennessee State as a big favorite, and the same can be said for the Duke Blue Devils against Lipscomb. Will both rivals take care of business?

Here's an in-depth look at each game and the most important betting odds to know...

Duke Blue Devils vs Lipscomb Bisons

The No. 3 ranked Duke Blue Devils are looking to stay unbeaten with a win over Lipscomb. The 10-0 Blue Devils will square off with the 6-4 Bisons in a game set to begin inside Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Duke will have had 10 days to reset after the prior weekend's heroics in East Lansing.

Cameron Boozer and the Blue Devils are coming off their best win of the season, a 66-60 triumph over No. 9 Michigan State in which the freshman phenom scored 18 points and snagged 15 rebounds. Duke's dynamite defense has led to the Blue Devils ranking fourth in the nation in opposing points-per-game, holding teams to 59.6 PPG thus far, and first in opposing field-goal percentage with a 34.1% mark.

Duke and Lipscomb will be meeting for the first time on the hardwood. The Bison have won five in a row after losing at Belmont on Nov. 19. Lipscomb is led by the senior power forward Grant Asman, a versatile shooter who has hit 41.0% of his three-point attempts this season. John Watson of 247Sports writes that Lipscomb boasts "balanced scoring" and a "strong assist rate." Duke, however, has not lost a game at home since falling to Kentucky 77-72 on Nov. 12 of 2024. Boozer leads Division 1 with 23.0 PPG.

Spread

Blue Devils -33.5 (-110)

Bisons +33.5 (-110)

Money line

Blue Devils -10,000

Bisons +8,000

Total

Over 151.5 (-110)

Under 151.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers

The North Carolina Tar Heels are heavily favored to win their 10th game of the season on Tuesday. UNC plays host to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in Chapel Hill, with a tipoff time set for 8 p.m. EST.

The 14th-ranked Tar Heels may not have beaten a powerful squad on Saturday, when UNC defeated USC Upstate 80-62. North Carolina's three-game win streak remains impressive on the whole, considering that UNC snapped back from a loss at Michigan State to win 67-64 at Kentucky, then punished Georgetown 81-61 behind double-double efforts from the frontcourt standouts Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.

UNC has defeated ETSU all six times the schools have met in men's basketball. The Buccaneers are coming off a 76-75 loss to Austin Peay that dropped ETSU to 6-3 last Friday. The 9-1 Tar Heels are paced by Wilson's 19.4-point average, while Cam Morris leads ETSU with 14.2 PPG in spite of limited minutes.

Spread

Tar Heels -15.5 (-110)

Buccaneers +15.5 (-110)

Money line

Tar Heels -1667

Buccaneers +1287

Total

Over 150 (-107)

Under 150 (-111)