ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Wednesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have a tougher opponent than the North Carolina State Wolfpack when the schools resume their out-of-conference schedules this Wednesday night. Wake Forest must deal with a Longwood Lancers program that has played in the NCAA Tournament as recently as 2024, while NC State meets a Texas Southern squad that seems headed for the SWAC's cellar in 2025-26.

But while the Demon Deacons are fired up for their next game following junior Myles Colvin's superb performance on Sunday, the Wolfpack can be found gnashing its teeth after NC State's most heartbreaking loss of the season thus far, a one-point loss to the No. 17 ranked Kansas Jayhawks in overtime. Will the Wolfpack regroup and outpace the Demon Deacons in Wednesday night's simultaneous action?

NC State Wolfpack vs Texas Southern Tigers

The 7-4 NC State Wolfpack is coming off a frustrating 77-76 overtime loss to KU that probably raised the team's stock in the eyes of many analysts. NCSU will try to shake off Saturday's sorrow and win a contest with visiting Texas Southern at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday evening.

The close defeat still stands as one of NC State's best performances of the young season. Senior guard Quadir Copeland lit up the box score with 19 points and six assists, while forwards Darrion Williams and Van-Allen Lubin posted double-doubles against the No. 19 Jayhawks. North Carolina State boasts an excellent team shooting mark of 38.5% from downtown, ranking 30th out of 365 Division 1 schools.

Texas Southern arrives as a heavy sportsbook underdog at just 1-7 on the season. Tigers forward Troy Humpstead has made 41.7% of his three-point attempts, but the ailing guard Bryce Roberts has missed more games than he has played in. The teams have met only once, in 2021, with NCSU winning 65-57.

Spread

Wolfpack -33.5 (-118)

Tigers -33.5 (-104)

Money line

Wolfpack -100,000

Tigers +8,000

Total

Over 158.5 (-110)

Under 158.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Longwood Lancers

The Longwood Lancers will try to overcome the odds on this Wednesday's visit to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, set for a tipoff at 7 p.m. EST. Wake's 8-3 squad has won six games on home hardwood, while 6-6 Longwood is only 1-3 on the road. Wake Forest will be trying for its sixth win in seven contests.

Winston-Salem was galvanized by the Sunday performance of junior guard Myles Colvin, who dominated with 33 points in Wake's 111-73 trouncing of Queens University of Charlotte. Colvin "did not miss a single shot" in the first half, as reported by Justin Kontul of Sports Illustrated, going "8-8 from the floor, 6-6 from three, and 4-4 from the free throw line." G Juke Harris still leads Wake Forest with a 20.1 PPG average.

Wake Forest is 2-0 in contests with Longwood, helping to inspire wafer-thin betting odds on the hosts.

Spread

Demon Deacons -22.5 (-120)

Lancers +22.5 (-102)

Money line

Demon Deacons -8000

Lancers +2200

Total

Over 158.5 (-106)

Under 158.5 (-114)