Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to keep the good times going when they face the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The Hurricanes have won four straight games, pushing their record to 21-9-2, the second-best mark in the NHL. The Predators have been on a little run of their own, winning five of their last seven, but are still below .500, posting a 13-15-4 record.

While Carolina's offense has largely been a decent attack, the defense is where the real money has been made. Only one opponent in their last five games has scored more than three goals, allowing the 'Canes to escape with some low-scoring victories. Remarkably, their save percentage sits towards the bottom of the league, but their defenders have been excellent at preventing opposing players from even getting shots off, tying for first in the NHL in shots allowed. The Predators are an unreliable offense at best, opening the door for another good performance for the Hurricanes.

"Unreliable" might be a generous term in describing Nashville's attack. The Predators rank in the bottom 10 in the league in goals per game, points, assists, and power play percentage. Center Ryan O'Reilly leads the team in points with a mere 26, indicating just how poorly the offense has played throughout the season. The defense has also had its struggles, ranking 27th in goals allowed per game, but the ability to score is the main concern in this contest. The Hurricanes have been the best defensive team in the NHL, making this a daunting task for the Predators, even on their home ice.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+144)

Predators +1.5 (-156)

Money line

Hurricanes -178

Predators +170

Totals

Over 6.5 (+113)

Under 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Predators Betting Trends

The Hurricanes are 12-20 ATS this season, one of the worst records in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are 6-9 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 9-6 in Carolina's road games.

The Predators are 15-17 ATS this year.

The Predators are 9-9 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 11-7 ATS when Nashville plays at home.

Hurricanes vs Predators Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Out.

Nashville Predators

Cole Smith, LW - Out.

Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW - Out.

Justin Barron, D - Out.

Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction and Pick