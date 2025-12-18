Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 07: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court while guarded by Cameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets in the second half during their game at Spectrum Center on December 07, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets enjoyed one of their best wins of the season on Sunday, outlasting the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-111 in overtime to notch the Hornets' second win in as many road games. Charlotte will try to bring that moxie back to Spectrum Center when the Atlanta Hawks visit at 7 p.m. EST this Thursday.

Atlanta arrives having come close to winning three out of four road games of its own, were it not for a bitter 99-98 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 1. Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson scored 29 points and a double-double, but the Hawks were outrebounded by the Pistons, a theme that continued when the Hawks returned for a rematch and lost 145-112 in a more lopsided contest 11 days later.

Charlotte and Atlanta have met for one tilt already this season, a 113-110 victory for the host Hawks on Nov. 23. Charlotte's rookie phenomenon, Kon Knueppel, tallied 28 points in that encounter, but the Hawks prevailed via a 23-8 advantage in points-off-turnovers. It was Atlanta's fifth win in a row over Charlotte.

Spread

Hornets +5.5 (-113)

Hawks -5.5 (+104)

Money line

Hornets +186

Hawks -194

Total

Over 238.5 (-104)

Under 238.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Trends

The Atlanta Hawks have beaten the Charlotte Hornets five consecutive times.

Atlanta has covered the spread in six of its last eight contests.

Charlotte has won just one of its last seven home games in regulation.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Guard LaMelo Ball is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Forward Grant Williams is out with a knee injury.

Guard Pat Connaughton is out with a calf injury.

Guard Tre Mann is out with a knee injury.

Guard Collin Sexton is out with a thigh injury.

Atlanta Hawks

Center N'Faly Dante is questionable with a concussion.

Guard Trae Young is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Eli N'Diaye is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Center Kristaps Porzingis is out with an illness.

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks Predictions and Picks

Charlotte's reputation as a dicey defensive unit could be improving. The Hornets remain ranked 24th in defense, but even Cleveland's media was forced to admit the Cavaliers were knocked off their game by the Hornets' guarding Sunday. Chris Fedor, in a free post from Cleveland.com, points out that Cleveland missed “all 10 of its shots” from the field in the OT period. Charlotte didn't just rely on its defending, of course. Fedor recaps a "ruthless" Brandon Miller's tying three-point swish at the end of regulation.

Can the 8-18 Hornets, who are still racked with injuries, take advantage of the Hawks' potential weakness on the boards? 19 teams are ahead of Atlanta's modest rate of 31.8 defensive rebounds per game, but Charlotte's rebounding on either end of the floor is nothing to get excited about. The Hawks' Johnson averages a prodigious 8.9 defensive rebounds, a statistic that no Charlotte cager comes close to.