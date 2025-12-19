Gasparilla Bowl: NC State Wolfpack vs Memphis Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 21: CJ Bailey #11 of the NC State Wolfpack looks to pass the ball during the first half of a football game against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 21, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

College football speculators have a tough call to make on the 2025 Gasparilla Bowl, which pits the NC State Wolfpack (7-5, 4-4 ACC) against the Memphis Tigers (8-4, 4-4 AAC) in Tampa this Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST. NCSU arrives on a hot streak when compared to the Tigers, who have backed into the bowl appearance with three straight losses. But Memphis is known as a good bet against the spread.

The Name, Image, and Likeness era has not completely solved the problem of players opting-out of competing in bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff. But the syndrome is easing enough that it's not as hard to get a handle on prior to games like the Gasparilla Bowl. NC State has question marks such as whether tailback Hollywood Smothers will suit up in Tampa, but there is no cavalcade of opt-outs as of press time.

Don't forget that coaches can opt-out of a bowl opportunity too. The Memphis Tigers have lost this year's head coach to the SEC, while having hired a new boss who won't take the reins until after this Friday's showdown with NC State. Can the Tigers upset a power-four opponent during a time of transition?

Spread

Wolfpack -3.5 (+100)

Tigers +3.5 (-108)

Money line

Wolfpack -163

Tigers +156

Total

Over 58.5 (+113)

Under 58.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

NC State Wolfpack vs Memphis Tigers Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in five straight NC State games against the AAC.

Memphis has beaten or pushed ATS in 11 out of its last 15 contests.

The Memphis Tigers have won four consecutive bowl games.

NC State Wolfpack vs Memphis Tigers Injury Reports

NC State Wolfpack

Kicker Charlie Birtwistle is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Isiah Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Linebacker Cole Wilson is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jerel Bolder is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is out with an undisclosed injury.

Memphis Tigers

Running back Cameron Mathews is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Makari Bodiford is out with an undisclosed injury.

Kicker Oliver Castaneda is out with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Jerry Cross is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Grant Troutman is out with an undisclosed injury.

NC State Wolfpack vs Memphis Tigers Predictions and Picks

Stuckey of The Action Network details the less-than-ideal scenario on the Memphis sideline going into the bowl matchup against NC State: “(former) Head Coach Ryan Silverfield left to take the Arkansas job. DB coach Reggie Howard will serve as the interim for the bowl game following the hire of new head coach Charles Huff from Southern Miss.” Silverfield leaves for Arkansas following 50 wins in six seasons.

NC State, according to the report, is more in danger of bowl opt-outs from skill players like Smothers, or tight end Justin Joly, than losing any significant chunk of the defensive front for Friday. That's good news for the Wolfpack, as NCSU faces a team with a prolific, balanced offense. Memphis quarterback Brendon Lewis carries a 69.7% completion rate to go with a yardage total that compares to that of Wolfpack quarterback C.J. Bailey, who may or may not be taking his final snaps for NC State.