Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to get one step closer to clinching the NFC South as they battle the Carolina Panthers in this huge divisional matchup on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.



The Buccaneers are 7-7 and first in the NFC South Division. They just lost to the Atlanta Falcons at home, 29-28. From start to finish, it was a close game and the Falcons went on a nice scoring run in the fourth quarter to complete the upset. Tampa lost in total yards 476-338 and in passing yards 365-250. The Falcons had the slight edge in time of possession and both teams turned the ball over once. The Bucs benefited from 125 yards of Falcons penalties, and they were 3-for-3 in the red zone. The Tampa red zone defense was 0-for-4 on stops. Mike Evans led the way on offense with six catches for 132 yards.



The Panthers are 7-7 and tied with the Bucs for first but don't hold the tiebreaker at the moment. They just lost to the New Orleans Saints on the road, 20-17. It was a close and low-scoring game and Carolina blew a 10-point second half lead. The Saints ended up scoring 13 unanswered points. The Panthers lost in total yards, 337-281, and in passing yards, 256-154. Carolina did win in rushing yards, 127-81. They lost in time of possession and the turnover battle, 1-0. They had over 100 yards of penalties and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops.

Spread

Buccaneers -2.5 (-122)

Panthers +2.5 (+104)

Money line

Buccaneers -150

Panthers +138

Total

OVER 45.5 (-108)

UNDER 45.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Tampa Bay's last 12 games.

Tampa Bay is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Carolina's last 10 games at home.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lavonte David, LB - Questionable

Cade Otton, TE - Questionable

Mike Evans, WR - Questionable

Zyon McCollum, CB - Injured reserve

Ben Bredeson, G - Injured reserve

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

Carolina Panthers

Damien Lewis, G - Questionable

Taylor Moton, OT - Questionable

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Ikem Ekwonu, OT - Questionable

Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable

Tetairoa McMillan, WR - Questionable

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve

Corey Thornton, CB - Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve

Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Buccaneers vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is currently tied for 20th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 16th in points scored, and 24th in points against. The Bucs have lost five of their last six games and are hanging on to that division lead. A win gives them a 94.0% chance of making the playoffs, while a loss is a 56.0% chance. The Buccaneers are favored to win because of their overall talent and historical advantage that they have over the Panthers, who have won nine of the last 10 matchups. Evans returned from injury last week and had a great game. Tampa needs to take care of the ball and use that plus nine turnover margin to their advantage.



Carolina is ranked 25th in passing yards, ninth in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and 14th in points allowed. The last three games of the season are must wins for Carolina and these two teams will play again to end the season. A win gives the Panthers a 44.0% chance of making the playoffs, while a loss brings it to 0.06%. Carolina has been in a win-loss pattern for two months now and are still very inconsistent on both sides of the ball. Also, all seven of their wins have come as the underdog. They will need to take care of home field advantage and get the offense going early. Turnovers will be the key to victory and pressuring the quarterback.

Best Bet: Panthers Money line