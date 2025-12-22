ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Monday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

North Carolina's cagers are flying home, in more ways than one. UNC pulled off a stunning last-minute win over Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, prevailing 71-70 on center Henri Veesaar's dunk with seven seconds left. North Carolina improved to a 11-1 season record to go with a No. 12 ranking.

Will the Tar Heels suffer a hangover? When UNC achieved its first marquee win over 2025-26 against Kansas, the Chapel Hill squad went on to play a sloppy contest against overmatched Radford four days later. On a brighter note, UNC followed its next big win over Kentucky by beating Georgetown 81-61.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs East Carolina Pirates

Chapel Hill will host an East Carolina team that has won two games in a row when the Tar Heels tip off with the ECU Pirates at 8 p.m. EST on Monday. North Carolina has a 3-0 all-time record against ECU.

North Carolina wouldn't be as heavily favored over East Carolina if the Pirates had better form away from home. 5-7 East Carolina has scored all five of its triumphs in Greenville, going 0-2 in road games and 0-2 in tournament play. Senior guard Jordan Riley averages 21.7 points for the Pirates, but ECU struggles to hit enough outside shots, ranking second-from-last in NCAA hoops with a 25.9 mark beyond the arc.

The Tar Heel Times is worried that North Carolina's scoring is too top-heavy, noting that "Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, and Seth Trimble scored 54 of UNC's 71 points on Saturday. Veesaar and Wilson were the only two players to get into double figures in the previous game." But if ECU continues to clang long shots off the iron, UNC can win by giving forwards like 6-foot-10 junior Jarin Stevenson the chance to drive and draw free throws. That could help balance UNC's scoring as the Tar Heels try to involve more names.

Spread

Tar Heels -28 (-110)

Pirates +28 (-110)

Money line

Tar Heels -49900

Pirates +1900

Total