Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Charlotte Hornets will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Hornets are 9-19 and 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Detroit Pistons on the road, 112-86. Charlotte was down 10 at the half, kept things close in the third quarter, but lost the fourth quarter 33-14. The Hornets lost in field goal percentage, 44.1%-31.5%. They won by making three-pointers 13-6 but lost in free throws 24-17. Charlotte struggled with points in the paint and lost 66-28. They turned the ball over 24 times, and Kon Knueppel led the way on offense with 19 points.



The Cavaliers are 15-14 and seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Chicago Bulls at home, 136-125. Both teams had good scoring runs in the second and third quarters but lost the fourth quarter 35-26. The Cavs lost in field goal percentage, 52.0%-47.5% and in 3-pointers were made 18-14. Free throws and rebounds were pretty close. Cleveland gave up 21 points off of turnovers and didn't have many fast break points. Darius Garland led the way on offense with 35 points and the team had six players in double figures.

Spread

Hornets +9.5 (-108)

Cavaliers -9.5 (+100)

Money line

Hornets +317

Cavaliers -335

Total

OVER 238.5 (-113)

UNDER 238.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 22, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Cavaliers Betting Trends

Charlotte is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Charlotte's last 12 games.

Charlotte is 5-12 SU in its last 17 games.

Cleveland is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Cleveland's last 16 games.

Cleveland is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Hornets vs Cavaliers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Collin Sexton, G - Out

LaMelo Ball, G - Day-to-day

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C - Day-to-day

Grant Williams, F - Out

Cleveland Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr., F - Out

Max Strus, G - Out

Sam Merrill, G - Out

Craig Porter Jr., G - Day-to-day

Donovan Mitchell, G - Day-to-day

Evan Mobley, C - Out

Hornets vs Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

Charlotte is currently 21st in points, tied for 23rd in points allowed, and 23rd in point differential. Miles Bridges leads the team in points per game. Charlotte has a 6-4 record against the spread in their last 10 contests. Recently, the Hornets have had solid wins against above .500 teams, and they beat these Cavaliers by eight in one of those games. This team is showing some potential, but the defense remains a concern. Charlotte will try to bounce back from a poor shooting performance and work on points in the paint.



Cleveland is currently 10th in points, 19th in points allowed, and tied for 11th in point differential. Jaylon Tyson leads the team in field goal percentage. The Cavs have lost three games in a row and are 9-8 at home. The offense is trending up, but the defense is trending down. Lately, they have struggled at home and have gone 1-5 in their last six games. Part of the reason for some below average ball is that the team is still pretty banged up. Cleveland will work on getting more fast break points and taking care of the basketball.

Best Bet: Hornets Spread