Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Trends, Predictions, And Picks
The Florida Panthers are looking to get back in the win column as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.
The Panthers are 19-14-2 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the St. Louis Blues at home 6-2. The Blues went up 2-0, the Panthers tied things up midway through the second period, and St. Louis ended up scoring four unanswered goals. Florida was outshot 31-29 and lost in faceoffs 33-32. The Panthers won in hits 26-19 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The penalty kill went 2-for-3 on stops and didn't have too many puck giveaways.
The Hurricanes are 22-10-3 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road 6-4. The Canes had a great start and went up 3-0. From there, they gave up three in the second period, took the lead again in the third, and then gave up another three goals. Carolina lost in shots 29-22 and in faceoffs 30-22. They won in hits 23-19 and went 2-for-5 on the power play. The penalty kill was 3-for-3. Giveaways and blocked shots were pretty close and Bradly Nadeau had a good game with one goal and four shots.
Spread
- Panthers +1.5 (-186)
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+156)
Money line
- Panthers +138
- Hurricanes -144
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-127)
- UNDER 5.5 (+108)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in five of Florida's last seven games.
- Florida is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- Florida is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Carolina.
- The total has gone UNDER in eight of Carolina's last 12 games.
- Carolina is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last six games against Florida.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Injury Reports
Florida Panthers
- Mackie Samoskevich, RW - Day-to-day
- Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Injured reserve
Carolina Hurricanes
- Jacob Slavin, D - Injured reserve
- William Carrier, LW - Day-to-day
- Jordan Martinook, LW - Out
- Seth Jarvis, C - Injured reserve
Panthers vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks
Florida is 11th in scoring, 22nd in goals against, 16th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Brad Marchand leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Panthers have gone on a strong run and have won seven of their last nine games. Florida has great depth, forechecking, and multiple lines capable of high production. They have a fast-paced system that leads to great scoring chances. Their weakness is goaltending consistency. Before their most recent loss, the Panthers had some high-scoring wins and some one-goal ones.
Carolina is fifth in scoring, 11th in goals against, 22nd on the power play, 11th on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in points. The Canes have excellent defensive depth and puck possession hockey. They do have inconsistent top-line scoring and sometimes lack elite offensive finishers. The Hurricanes have lost two games in a row and the defense is trending down. Before this mini-skid, they won five games in a row, and it was a mix of one-goal wins and multi-goal games.
Best Bet: Hurricanes Money line
The Panthers will try to bounce back on defense from their most recent loss and the Canes recently lost 4-3 to Florida and will try to tighten their defense as well.