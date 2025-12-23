Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Florida Panthers are looking to get back in the win column as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Panthers are 19-14-2 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the St. Louis Blues at home 6-2. The Blues went up 2-0, the Panthers tied things up midway through the second period, and St. Louis ended up scoring four unanswered goals. Florida was outshot 31-29 and lost in faceoffs 33-32. The Panthers won in hits 26-19 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The penalty kill went 2-for-3 on stops and didn't have too many puck giveaways. Defenseman Seth Jones led the way with eight shots and one assist.



The Hurricanes are 22-10-3 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road 6-4. The Canes had a great start and went up 3-0. From there, they gave up three in the second period, took the lead again in the third, and then gave up another three goals. Carolina lost in shots 29-22 and in faceoffs 30-22. They won in hits 23-19 and went 2-for-5 on the power play. The penalty kill was 3-for-3. Giveaways and blocked shots were pretty close and Bradly Nadeau had a good game with one goal and four shots.