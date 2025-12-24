Pinstripe Bowl – Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Clemson Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The times are not grand for cats who live in a "Valley." Dabo Swinney might be coaching his final game for the Clemson Tigers (7-5, 4-4 ACC). Penn State (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) had a monumental letdown of a season that instigated changes at Happy Valley, including the buyout and dismissal of former head coach James Franklin. Bravely, both schools fought through the turmoil to post win streaks at the end of the campaign. They'll get a chance to show off better form in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl this Saturday at noon EST.

It's a headline that Clemson is favored by well under a full touchdown. Penn State's interim coach Terry Smith has admitted that the Nittany Lions will use the Pinstripe Bowl as a transitional game with 2026 in mind, offering limited playing time to Penn State's starters who haven't opted out of this postseason.

Clemson, however, is coping with a painfully long list of injuries, in addition to five opt-outs that include three defensive linemen and wide receiver Antonio Williams. Clemson safety Khalil Barnes will not play in the Pinstripe Bowl. Oddsmakers would be happy to favor the 4-1 Clemson Tigers of November, but they're unsure they'll recognize the lineup that the Tigers put on the field after Christmas.

Spread

Nittany Lions +3.5 (-122)

Tigers -3.5 (-104)

Money line

Nittany Lions +144

Tigers -156

Total

Over 48.5 (-112)

Under 48.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Clemson Tigers Betting Trends

The Clemson Tigers have won four games in a row.

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread over its last six contests.

Only three teams have ever scored 40-plus points in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Clemson Tigers Injury Reports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Offensive lineman Olaivavego Ioane is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Bekkem Kritza is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Peter Gonzalez is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Josiah Brown is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Drew Allar is out following left ankle surgery.

Clemson Tigers

Quarterback Cade Klubnik is probable with a thumb injury.

Running back Jay Hayes is out with a quadriceps injury.

Wide receiver Juju Preston is out with a hamstring injury.

Offensive lineman Tristan Leigh is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Jarvis Green is out with a foot injury.

Tight end Olsen Patt-Henry is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive lineman Walker Parks is out with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr is out with a neck injury.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Clemson Tigers Predictions and Picks

Enough on who's not going to play. Who, pray tell, is going to suit up at Yankee Stadium? Clemson, in somewhat of a miracle, does not list a tailback among the 26 scholarship players expected to miss the bowl game. That gives ailing quarterback Cade Klubnik a security blanket in rusher Adam Randall, who has 1,025 total yards. Penn State's QB Ethan Grunkemeyer has proven effective relieving injured Drew Allar. Wide receiver Trevor Pena's opt-out is not shared by most of the wideout corps. Devonte Ross may have a party against Clemson's decimated defense.

The Tigers' conference title of last year gave Clemson "14 consecutive seasons (with a postseason win), extending the longest streak on record," according to the Tigers' homepage. But chasing history might add pressure for a makeshift crew of rookies on defense, where Swinney will miss seven of his top 12 contributors. Grunkemeyer may get his cleanest pocket since taking over behind center.