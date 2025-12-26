Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Seattle Seahawks look to get one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the National Football Conference as they battle the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.



The Seahawks are 12-3 and first in the NFC West Division. They just beat the Los Angeles Rams at home 38-37 in overtime. It was a low-scoring first half. The Rams started to pull away in the third quarter, but the Seahawks overcame a 16-point deficit and won on a two-point conversion in overtime. Seattle lost in total yards, 581-415, and in passing yards, 457-244. The Hawks did win in rushing yards, 171-124, and lost in time of possession. Seattle lost the turnover battle 3-0 and was 2-for-3 in the red zone. Running back Kenneth Walker III led the way on offense with 11 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown.



The Panthers are 8-7 and first in the NFC South Division. They just beat the Tampa Buccaneers at home 23-20. It was close from start to finish and the Panthers kicked the go-ahead field goal with a little over two minutes left. Total yards were pretty close and Carolina won in passing yards, 174-127, and lost in rushing yards, 169-101. The Panthers lost in time of possession but won the turnover battle 1-0. The red zone offense was 1-for-2 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. Quarterback Bryce Young led the way on offense, going 21 of 32 for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Spread

Seahawks -7.5 (+104)

Panthers +7.5 (-122)

Money line

Seahawks -300

Panthers +285

Total

OVER 42.5 (-108)

UNDER 42.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Seahawks vs Panthers Betting Trends

Seattle is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Seattle's last nine games.

Seattle is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Carolina's last eight games against Seattle.

Carolina is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games at home.

Seahawks vs Panthers Injury Reports

Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross, OT - Questionable

Coby Bryant, S - Questionable

Tory Horton, WR - Injured reserve

Elijah Arroyo, TE - Injured reserve

George Holani, RB - Injured reserve

Chazz Surratt, LB - Injured reserve

AJ Finley, S - Injured reserve

Kenny McIntosh, RB - Injured reserve

Carolina Panthers

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable

Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable

David Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve

Corey Thornton, CB - Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve

Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Seahawks vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Seattle is currently ranked sixth in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, second in points scored, and second in points against. The Seahawks control their own destiny for the one seed and all they have to do is beat the Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been solid weapons this season. The Panthers have a below average secondary and Darnold will look to attack that early on. The Hawks also have a strong running game with Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. They have won five games in a row, with a mix of close wins and blowout victories.



Carolina is ranked 26th in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 13th in points allowed. The Panthers are in a must-win situation and could win their division with a win against the Seahawks and a Bucs loss. Young has shown late-game heroics this season but faces an elite Seahawks' defense ranked second in scoring defense and third against the run. He will also be facing some decent pressure from Seattle's edge rushers. The Panthers will need to rely on their running back duo of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard to sustain drives and minimize Seattle's possessions.

Best Bet: Panthers Spread