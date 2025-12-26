Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Seattle Seahawks look to get one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the National Football Conference as they battle the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.
The Seahawks are 12-3 and first in the NFC West Division. They just beat the Los Angeles Rams at home 38-37 in overtime. It was a low-scoring first half. The Rams started to pull away in the third quarter, but the Seahawks overcame a 16-point deficit and won on a two-point conversion in overtime. Seattle lost in total yards, 581-415, and in passing yards, 457-244. The Hawks did win in rushing yards, 171-124, and lost in time of possession. Seattle lost the turnover battle 3-0 and was 2-for-3 in the red zone. Running back Kenneth Walker III led the way on offense with 11 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown.
The Panthers are 8-7 and first in the NFC South Division. They just beat the Tampa Buccaneers at home 23-20. It was close from start to finish and the Panthers kicked the go-ahead field goal with a little over two minutes left. Total yards were pretty close and Carolina won in passing yards, 174-127, and lost in rushing yards, 169-101. The Panthers lost in time of possession but won the turnover battle 1-0. The red zone offense was 1-for-2 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3 on stops. Quarterback Bryce Young led the way on offense, going 21 of 32 for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Spread
- Seahawks -7.5 (+104)
- Panthers +7.5 (-122)
Money line
- Seahawks -300
- Panthers +285
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-108)
- UNDER 42.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Seahawks vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Seattle is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Seattle's last nine games.
- Seattle is 5-0 SU in its last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in eight of Carolina's last eight games against Seattle.
- Carolina is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games at home.
Seahawks vs Panthers Injury Reports
Seattle Seahawks
- Charles Cross, OT - Questionable
- Coby Bryant, S - Questionable
- Tory Horton, WR - Injured reserve
- Elijah Arroyo, TE - Injured reserve
- George Holani, RB - Injured reserve
- Chazz Surratt, LB - Injured reserve
- AJ Finley, S - Injured reserve
- Kenny McIntosh, RB - Injured reserve
Carolina Panthers
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable
- Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable
- David Moore, WR - Injured reserve
- Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve
- Corey Thornton, CB - Injured reserve
- Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Seahawks vs Panthers Predictions and Picks
Seattle is currently ranked sixth in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, second in points scored, and second in points against. The Seahawks control their own destiny for the one seed and all they have to do is beat the Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been solid weapons this season. The Panthers have a below average secondary and Darnold will look to attack that early on. The Hawks also have a strong running game with Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. They have won five games in a row, with a mix of close wins and blowout victories.
Carolina is ranked 26th in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 13th in points allowed. The Panthers are in a must-win situation and could win their division with a win against the Seahawks and a Bucs loss. Young has shown late-game heroics this season but faces an elite Seahawks' defense ranked second in scoring defense and third against the run. He will also be facing some decent pressure from Seattle's edge rushers. The Panthers will need to rely on their running back duo of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard to sustain drives and minimize Seattle's possessions.
Best Bet: Panthers Spread
The Seahawks have a solid winning streak going right now, but their last two wins were close ones. The Panthers have been a different team the last few weeks and also had a close win against the elite Rams. A lot is on the line for both teams, which will lead to some playoff vibes.