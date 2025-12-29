Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The improving Charlotte Hornets will try to win their fifth game in seven appearances this Monday night, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit Spectrum Center for the teams' third clash of 2025-26 at 7 p.m. EST.

The 11-20 Hornets surprised with a decisive 120-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday. The host Magic were not full of Christmas cheer, stealing the ball seven times to win the tilt's turnover margin easily. That didn't matter as Charlotte's talented guards started to connect from downtown again, LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Collin Sexton combining for 10 treys. Perhaps more importantly, Charlotte's rebounding shined against Orlando's hefty frontcourt with a 53-42 edge on the boards.

Milwaukee is backsliding with Giannis Antetokounmpo in and out of the lineup. The Greek Freak came back for the Bucks' 112-103 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. But the Bucks' uptick in betting action can only go so far, since Charlotte has already had Milwaukee in overtime with Antetokounmpo suited up.

Spread

Hornets +3.5 (-104)

Bucks -3.5 (+100)

Money line

Hornets +133

Bucks -138

Total

Over 227.5 (+100)

Under 227.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Trends

The Charlotte Hornets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Milwaukee has not beaten Charlotte in regulation time this season.

Betting totals have gone over in just four of the last 15 meetings.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Guard Kon Knueppel is day-to-day with a sprained right ankle.

Center Mason Plumlee is doubtful with a groin injury.

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner is doubtful with an elbow injury.

Forward Grant Williams remains out with a knee injury.

Milwaukee Bucks

Forward Taurean Prince is out for the season following neck surgery.

Guard Gary Trent Jr. is questionable with a calf injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predictions and Picks

Charlotte came close to sweeping Milwaukee in back-to-back contests early this season. The Hornets whipped the Antetokounmpo-less Bucks 111-100 on Nov. 12, then came back to force OT in the second game, an eventual 147-134 NBA Cup defeat, despite the Greek Freak's 25 points in the rematch. If the Bucks' big man makes the Hornets' hustle on the boards into a moot point, can Charlotte still prevail?

It will be a tougher row to plow if Knueppel isn't healthy enough to perform. Charlotte's rookie-of-the-year candidate injured his right ankle in the second quarter of the Hornets' win over the Magic. As lamented by Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, it “happened after Knueppel tossed in a career-best 16 points in a quarter.” X-Rays showed no significant damage, letting Hornets fans breathe a sigh of relief. But a short-term bet on Monday's final score must account for Knueppel's potential absence against the Bucks.