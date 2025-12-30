Carolina Hurricanes vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking for their third win in a row as they battle the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Hurricanes are 24-11-3 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the New York Rangers at home 3-2 in overtime. It was 1-1 in the first period, New York scored in the second, and the Canes tied things up midway through the third. Carolina won in overtime with just 13 seconds left in the overtime period. The Canes outshot the Rangers 34-19, outhit them 25-23, and won in faceoffs 43-29. The power play was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Hurricanes got all three of the three-star spots and Jackson Blake was the first star with the overtime winner.



The Penguins are 16-12-9 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Chicago Blackhawks on the road 7-3. Pittsburgh scored four times in the first period and never looked back. They even got it up to a five-goal lead in the second. Shots were even at 24 and lost in hits 26-17. Pittsburgh won in faceoffs 31-27 and was 1-for-2 on the power play. The penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops, and they were good at blocking shots. The giveaways were a little high and the first star of the game was Justin Brazeau, who got a hat trick.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+194)

Penguins +1.5 (-223)

Money line

Hurricanes -127

Penguins +122

Total

OVER 6.5 (+104)

UNDER 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games.

Carolina is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in six of Pittsburgh's last eight games.

Pittsburgh is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Pittsburgh's last eight games against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out

Jaccob Slavin, D - Injured reserve

Seth Jarvis, C - Injured reserve

Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Injured reserve

Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Karlsson, D - Day-to-day

Connor Dewar, C - Day-to-day

Evgeni Malkin, C - Injured reserve

Caleb Jones, D - Injured reserve

Filip Hallander, C - Injured reserve

Tanner Howe, LW - Injured reserve

Hurricanes vs Penguins Predictions and Picks

Carolina is fifth in scoring, 10th in goals against, 24th on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in points. The Hurricanes are 11-5-2 on the road and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. They have a plus-19 goal differential and that is the second-best goal differential in the Eastern Conference. Lately, Carolina has been doing a mix of mini-winning streaks and losing streaks. They just had two solid home wins, where both sides of the puck played well. Now they are back on the road, where they dropped their last two away games, and the defense was a little below average.



Pittsburgh is 13th in scoring, tied for 17th in goals against, third on the power play, and 12th on the penalty kill. Sidney Crosby leads the team in goals and points. The Penguins are 7-6-5 at home and 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. They have a goal differential of minus-5. After having an eight-game losing streak, the Pens have won two of their last three games. The offense is playing with confidence, but the defense is still a bit below average. The Pittsburgh defense hasn't given up two goals or fewer since Dec. 1. They will be tested against the Canes offense and will try to counter with their solid power play.

Best Bet: Over