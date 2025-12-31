2025 Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Duke's improbable ACC title run gets one more stage, while Arizona State looks to close a turbulent season. Wednesday afternoon's Sun Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. EST in El Paso, with coverage on CBS.

Duke (8-5, 6-2 ACC) closed its season with wins in three of its last four and has leaned heavily on quarterback Darian Mensah, who led the ACC with 3,646 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Running back Nate Sheppard and wide receiver Cooper Barkate give Duke balance, while safety Caleb Weaver and edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. lead the defense.

Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) arrives without several key contributors, including running back Raleek Brown and receiver Jordyn Tyson. Quarterback Sam Leavitt is out, leaving backup Jeff Sims to lead an offense that has relied on versatility and pace. Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and a physical front have carried much of the defensive load.

Spread

Arizona State +3.5 (-108)

Duke -3.5 (+100)

Money line

Arizona State +138

Duke -150

Total

Over 47.5 (-113)

Under 47.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Arizona State vs Duke Betting Trends

Arizona State is 6-6 against the spread and scores an average of 24.67 points per game

Duke is 6-6-1 against the spread and averages 34.00 points scored per game.

The total has gone under in eight of Arizona State's last 11 matchups.

The total has gone over in 10 of Duke's past 14 games.

Arizona State is 1-5 against the spread in its last six matchups against an ACC opponent.

Duke is 4-1 against the spread during the last five games against a Big 12 program.

Arizona State vs Duke Injury Reports

Arizona State

Sam Leavitt, QB — Out.

Josh Atkins, LT — Out.

Javan Robinson, CB — Out.

Tate Rombney, LB — Out.

Ben Coleman, OL — Out.

Jordyn Tyson, WR — Out.

Raleek Brown, RB — Out.

Keyshaun Elliott, LB — Out.

Keith Abney II, CB — Out.

Chamon Metayer, TE — Out.

Xavian Alford, DB — Out.

Max Iheanachor, RT — Out.

Clayton Smith, DE — Questionable.

Rodney Bimage Jr., CB — Questionable.

Duke

Brian Parker II, RT — Out.

Chandler Rivers, CB — Out.

Vincent Anthony Jr., DE — Out.

Terry Moore, S — Out.

Kimari Robinson, CB — Questionable.

Bryce Davis, DE — Questionable.

Wesley Williams, DE — Probable.

Arizona State vs Duke Predictions and Picks

"Opt-outs galore make this a tough Sun Bowl to project. The sheer number and impact of absences hit Arizona State harder than Duke, which retains most of its offensive pieces. Duke has sometimes been laughed at as a five-loss ACC champion, but the Blue Devils are a solid team looking to prove themselves and finish with nine wins in consecutive seasons." — Cody Nagel, CBS Sports

"Duke was a strange team. Mensah was amazing, but the defense had a nightmare of a time getting off the field. It couldn't get by UConn, lost to Tulane, and yet showed up massive when it had to in the ACC Championship against Virginia .... Even with all of the lost parts, the Arizona State pass rush will be terrific, Dillingham's team will be great early on, and this should turn out to be just good enough to keep America from flipping over to the hot mess that will be Michigan vs Texas in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Arizona State 26, Duke 24." — Pete Fiutak, College Football News