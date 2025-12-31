PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

2025 Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Duke’s improbable ACC title run gets one more stage, while Arizona State looks to close a turbulent season. Wednesday afternoon’s Sun Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. EST in El…

Laura Bernheim
EL PASO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: Running back Demarius "Man Man" Robinson #23 of the Arizona State Sun Devils is tripped up by cornerback Landan Callahan #21 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 31, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Duke's improbable ACC title run gets one more stage, while Arizona State looks to close a turbulent season. Wednesday afternoon's Sun Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. EST in El Paso, with coverage on CBS.

Duke (8-5, 6-2 ACC) closed its season with wins in three of its last four and has leaned heavily on quarterback Darian Mensah, who led the ACC with 3,646 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Running back Nate Sheppard and wide receiver Cooper Barkate give Duke balance, while safety Caleb Weaver and edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. lead the defense.

Arizona State (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) arrives without several key contributors, including running back Raleek Brown and receiver Jordyn Tyson. Quarterback Sam Leavitt is out, leaving backup Jeff Sims to lead an offense that has relied on versatility and pace. Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and a physical front have carried much of the defensive load.

Spread

  • Arizona State +3.5 (-108)
  • Duke -3.5 (+100)

Money line

  • Arizona State +138
  • Duke -150

Total

  • Over 47.5 (-113)
  • Under 47.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Arizona State is 6-6 against the spread and scores an average of 24.67 points per game
  • Duke is 6-6-1 against the spread and averages 34.00 points scored per game.
  • The total has gone under in eight of Arizona State's last 11 matchups.
  • The total has gone over in 10 of Duke's past 14 games.
  • Arizona State is 1-5 against the spread in its last six matchups against an ACC opponent.
  • Duke is 4-1 against the spread during the last five games against a Big 12 program.

Arizona State vs Duke Injury Reports

Arizona State

  • Sam Leavitt, QB — Out.
  • Josh Atkins, LT — Out.
  • Javan Robinson, CB — Out.
  • Tate Rombney, LB — Out.
  • Ben Coleman, OL — Out.
  • Jordyn Tyson, WR — Out.
  • Raleek Brown, RB — Out.
  • Keyshaun Elliott, LB — Out.
  • Keith Abney II, CB — Out.
  • Chamon Metayer, TE — Out.
  • Xavian Alford, DB — Out.
  • Max Iheanachor, RT — Out.
  • Clayton Smith, DE — Questionable.
  • Rodney Bimage Jr., CB — Questionable.

Duke

  • Brian Parker II, RT — Out.
  • Chandler Rivers, CB — Out.
  • Vincent Anthony Jr., DE — Out.
  • Terry Moore, S — Out.
  • Kimari Robinson, CB — Questionable.
  • Bryce Davis, DE — Questionable.
  • Wesley Williams, DE — Probable.

Arizona State vs Duke Predictions and Picks

"Opt-outs galore make this a tough Sun Bowl to project. The sheer number and impact of absences hit Arizona State harder than Duke, which retains most of its offensive pieces. Duke has sometimes been laughed at as a five-loss ACC champion, but the Blue Devils are a solid team looking to prove themselves and finish with nine wins in consecutive seasons." — Cody Nagel, CBS Sports

"Duke was a strange team. Mensah was amazing, but the defense had a nightmare of a time getting off the field. It couldn't get by UConn, lost to Tulane, and yet showed up massive when it had to in the ACC Championship against Virginia .... Even with all of the lost parts, the Arizona State pass rush will be terrific, Dillingham's team will be great early on, and this should turn out to be just good enough to keep America from flipping over to the hot mess that will be Michigan vs Texas in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Arizona State 26, Duke 24." — Pete Fiutak, College Football News

"Duke is the champion of the ACC, which is still really odd to say — especially for a team that is 8-5 .... The Sun Devils have been fighting on without their stars, so they should be competitive here — but their depleted roster will likely catch up with them .... While Duke is a softer defense than most of the Big 12 opponents ASU faced, it is hard to believe in this offensive unit — even with the extra couple of weeks to prepare. Duke, whose roster is mostly intact, should be the better team." — Chad Hartsock, Pickswise

Arizona State Sun Devilsduke blue devils
Laura BernheimWriter
Related Stories
EUGENE, OREGON - DECEMBER 20: The Oregon Ducks huddle up during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Autzen Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
NCAACFP Quarterfinals: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the SentinelOne Showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
College BasketballACC Basketball in North Carolina: Wednesday’s Odds, Spreads, and TotalsKurt Boyer
NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - DECEMBER 19: Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners during 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on December 19, 2025 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NCAA2026 Rose Bowl: No. 9 Alabama vs No. 1 Indiana Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect