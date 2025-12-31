ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Wednesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Sports schedules always lean to the early afternoon on New Year's Eve. Leagues surmise that viewers need something to watch while they're preparing for a party. Just one Atlantic Coast Conference team from North Carolina will want to throw a party after Wednesday's contest in Raleigh, however, a tilt at midday that matches programs with identical 9-4 records in North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

North Carolina's teams bookend New Year's afternoon on the ACC men's schedule. Duke will be trying to match UNC's 12-1 overall record with a victory over Georgia Tech, but while the Blue Devils recover from their first loss, the Yellow Jackets are on a four-game winning streak. Are both tipoffs on an upset alert?

NC State Wolfpack vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The 2025-26 NC State Wolfpack play host to their first conference game when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit at noon EST on the final day of 2025. While both teams went 9-4 in out-of-conference play, NCSU is favored by the oddsmakers due to bringing momentum to the contest that Wake doesn't have.

NC State, which hasn't lost in regulation time since Dec. 3, comes into its ACC slate having outclassed Ole Miss 76-62, boasting 16 bench points from the former Big Ten guard Tre Holloman in a game played four days prior to Christmas. Wake was trounced 98-67 by No. 11 Vanderbilt on the same Sunday. The Commodores' guards destroyed the Demon Deacons' shooting accuracy, with Vanderbilt outshooting Wake by an ugly margin of 59.3% to 35.2% despite a double-double from Wake's star Myles Colvin.

Vanderbilt's insane 16-for-32 mark from downtown against Wake Forest could help make Wednesday's spread wider than usual. Wake Forest isn't likely to allow 50% trey shooting twice in a row. But NC State has a sparkling record in home games against Wake, winning 18 of the last 20 encounters in Raleigh.

Spread

Wolfpack -9.5 (-104)

Demon Deacons +9.5 (-113)

Money line

Wolfpack -456

Demon Deacons +257

Total

Over 158.5 (-108)

Under 158.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Duke Blue Devils vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Duke needs solid defense on Wednesday to bounce back from its 82-81 heartbreaker against Texas Tech. Georgia Tech not only arrives on a win streak, but a sizzling run of point scoring, averaging 87.5 points per game over its four consecutive victories. The Yellow Jackets tip off with the host Blue Devils at 4 p.m. EST.

It's not Cameron Boozer's fault for being the No. 6 ranked Blue Devils' best player at age 18. The frosh forward's utter domination of Duke's stat line is still making fans uneasy, since it takes more than one player to beat the ACC. Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer believes that Duke's center Patrick Ngongba II has "the makings of a pivotal player," though Ngongba scored only four points versus TTU. Alexander also forecasts that Duke's point guard Caleb Foster "will run the team at some point."

Duke at least has history on its side. The Blue Devils have beaten the Yellow Jackets in 19 of the teams' prior 21 meetings. Georgia Tech has not defeated Duke in front of the Cameron Crazies since 2004.

Spread

Blue Devils -25.5 (-110)

Yellow Jackets +25.5 (-110)

Money line

Blue Devils -4662

Yellow Jackets +1900

Total

Over 152.5 (-113)

Under 152.5 (-104)