Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and Total

National Basketball Association fans have reason to cheer for a winner in Golden State's visit to Charlotte, tipping off at Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The Charlotte Hornets have won five out of seven, while the Golden State Warriors are finally back above .500 in the midst of a successful road trip.

There's no denying, though, that Hornets-Warriors is an NBA gambler's occasion. That doesn't refer to recreational gamblers who bet on potential high scoring for fun on a holiday. Charlotte versus Golden State has manufactured one of Las Vegas' sharpest sportsbook trends over the last few seasons.

The ball doesn't want to fall through the hoop when Charlotte and Golden State play. Despite the lasting presence of Stephen Curry in the Warriors' backcourt, an incredible 18 of the last 19 Hornets-Warriors games have gone under their Over/Under totals, a streak of low-scoring games that can compare to the Army-Navy Game's streaks of under-total-points outcomes. But while the college football teams began scoring more points on each other on occasion, the NBA's stingiest series kept minting low scores.

Spread

Hornets +6.5 (-108)

Warriors -6.5 (+100)

Money line

Hornets +223

Warriors -233

Total

Over 233.5 (-104)

Under 233.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in 18 of the teams' last 19 meetings.

Golden State has beaten Charlotte five straight times.

Charlotte failed to cover any of the five spreads.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Center Mason Plumlee is questionable with a groin injury.

Forward Miles Bridges is questionable with an ankle injury.

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner is questionable with an elbow injury.

Guard Kon Knueppel is questionable with an ankle injury.

Forward Grant Williams is out with a knee injury.

Golden State Warriors

Center Al Horford is questionable with a toe injury.

Point guard LJ Cryer is questionable with a back injury.

Guard Seth Curry is out with a back injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Predictions and Picks

A weird fact about the matchup's under-outcome trend is that the Warriors have been beating the Hornets as a habit. In this case, the correlated parlay tactic of under-total-points and underdog wins is pointless. One club is three time zones away from home any time the Warriors and Hornets meet, inspiring the Hornets to bear down on their road defense versus Curry, and making the Warriors tired in Charlotte. As for 2025-26, Dean Simon of Yahoo! Sports accuses the Warriors of "mediocrity" with the basketball.

Then there's Charlotte's inconsistency to take into account, underlined by a current injury report that casts the 11-21 Hornets' new star, Kon Knueppel, as ailing. The Hornets did not play well against the Milwaukee Bucks without Knueppel in the lineup on Monday, falling 123-113 in a home-court defeat. Streaky guard LaMelo Ball did keep his warming trend going with six made treys in the contest.