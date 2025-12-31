Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes: Trends, Predictions, And Picks
The Montreal Canadiens are looking for their second win in a row as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.
The Canadiens are 21-12-6 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Florida Panthers on the road 3-2 in overtime. Montreal was down 2-0 with five minutes left in regulation and were able to tie things up. The Canadiens were outshot 30-29 and lost in hits 30-16. Montreal won in faceoffs 34-27. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. They did well with blocked shots and picked up two of the three-star spots, with Nick Suzuki getting the first star spot.
The Hurricanes are 24-12-3 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road 5-1. The game was basically done in the first period because the Pens went up 3-0 and the lead got up to 5-0 in the second period. Shots were even at 28 apiece and the Canes won in hits 21-15 but lost in faceoffs 29-26. Carolina didn't get a power play chance, but the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Canes gave the puck away too much.
Canadiens vs Hurricanes Betting Trends
- Montreal is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
- Montreal is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games against Carolina.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Montreal's last five games on the road.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last six games.
- Carolina is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last five games against Montreal.
Canadiens vs Hurricanes Injury Reports
Montreal Canadiens
- Jake Evans, C - Injured reserve
- Kirby Dach, C - Injured reserve
- Kaiden Guhle, D - Injured reserve
- Patrik Laine, RW - Injured reserve
- Alex Newhook, C - Injured reserve
Carolina Hurricanes
- Jacob Slavin, D - Injured reserve
- Seth Jarvis, C - Injured reserve
- Shayne Gostisbehere, D - Out
- Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Injured reserve
Canadiens vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks
Montreal is sixth in scoring, 23rd in goals against, tied for fourth on the power play, and 23rd on the penalty kill. Cole Caufield leads the team in goals. The Canadiens are 11-3-5 on the road and 6-1-3 in their last 10 games. They have a negative one in goal differential. Montreal has been in a bit of a win-loss mode for their last handful of games. They are currently 2-0-2 on their seven-game road trip. The games have been close and high-scoring. The puck luck and playing from behind has been working for them on this trip, but the Canadiens will try to set the tone the rest of the trip.
Carolina is eighth in scoring, 11th in goals against, 22nd on the power play, 18th on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in points. The Canes have excellent defensive depth and puck possession. They do have inconsistent top-line scoring and sometimes lack elite offensive finishers. The Hurricanes have won two of their last three games and the defense was trending up before the latest blowout loss. They have won their last two games at home and just need to take care of the puck more.