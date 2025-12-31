Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Montreal Canadiens are looking for their second win in a row as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Canadiens are 21-12-6 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Florida Panthers on the road 3-2 in overtime. Montreal was down 2-0 with five minutes left in regulation and were able to tie things up. The Canadiens were outshot 30-29 and lost in hits 30-16. Montreal won in faceoffs 34-27. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. They did well with blocked shots and picked up two of the three-star spots, with Nick Suzuki getting the first star spot.



The Hurricanes are 24-12-3 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road 5-1. The game was basically done in the first period because the Pens went up 3-0 and the lead got up to 5-0 in the second period. Shots were even at 28 apiece and the Canes won in hits 21-15 but lost in faceoffs 29-26. Carolina didn't get a power play chance, but the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Canes gave the puck away too much.