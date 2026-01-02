Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. EST on Friday in a game that is more important than it looks. The Bucks are one spot…
The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. EST on Friday in a game that is more important than it looks. The Bucks are one spot back from being in the play-in, and the Hornets are directly behind them. A win here would really help separate Milwaukee from the bottom of the Eastern Conference, a distinction that will become increasingly more important as the season progresses.
The Hornets, despite hanging around in the play-in race, should be big sellers at the trade deadline. Guard LaMelo Ball has been popping up in trade rumors all season long, and it would be no surprise to see him in different threads before the season is out. Other targets include forwards Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, both of whom would hold value for a contending team. The lone untouchable player on the team is guard Kon Knueppel, who looks like a lock to win the Rookie of the Year award.
For a team that had championship aspirations the last couple of years, this Bucks squad has undergone quite the fall from grace. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the NBA, but the supporting cast leaves a lot to be desired. It is not unfair to say that without Antetokounmpo, this team would be one of the worst in the NBA. However, his presence will allow them to trudge to a play-in berth, provided they win in matchups like this one.
Spread
- Hornets +5.5 (+100)
- Bucks -5.5 (-108)
Money line
- Hornets +203
- Bucks -213
Totals
- Over 232.5 (+100)
- Under 232.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Hornets vs Bucks Betting Trends
- The Hornets are 18-15 ATS this year.
- The Hornets are 8-8 ATS when they play on the road.
- The under is 10-6 in Charlotte's away games.
- The Bucks are 16-18 ATS this season.
- The Bucks are 8-9 ATS when playing on their home court.
- The under is 20-14 in Milwaukee's games.
Hornets vs Bucks Injury Reports
Charlotte Hornets
- Miles Bridges, F - Questionable.
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, C - Out.
- Moussa Diabate, C - Questionable.
- Grant Williams, F - Out.
- Mason Plumlee, C - Out.
Milwaukee Bucks
- No injuries of note.
Hornets vs Bucks Prediction and Pick
While it might seem like the Bucks should be favored by more given the injury report for the Hornets, the line is fair. Milwaukee is both mediocre and inconsistent, and without massive production from Antetokounmpo, they are liable to lose in any matchup. However, the Bucks are 2-1 in games against the Hornets, with both of their wins coming by more than six. Charlotte also matches up quite poorly with the Bucks, with no real answer to Antetokounmpo, especially in this game with the injury report looking like it does. The best bet on the board is taking the Bucks to win and cover at home. However, the over is also worth a look, even with Milwaukee's tendency to cash the under in their contests.