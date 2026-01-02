Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. EST on Friday in a game that is more important than it looks. The Bucks are one spot back from being in the play-in, and the Hornets are directly behind them. A win here would really help separate Milwaukee from the bottom of the Eastern Conference, a distinction that will become increasingly more important as the season progresses.

The Hornets, despite hanging around in the play-in race, should be big sellers at the trade deadline. Guard LaMelo Ball has been popping up in trade rumors all season long, and it would be no surprise to see him in different threads before the season is out. Other targets include forwards Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, both of whom would hold value for a contending team. The lone untouchable player on the team is guard Kon Knueppel, who looks like a lock to win the Rookie of the Year award.

For a team that had championship aspirations the last couple of years, this Bucks squad has undergone quite the fall from grace. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the NBA, but the supporting cast leaves a lot to be desired. It is not unfair to say that without Antetokounmpo, this team would be one of the worst in the NBA. However, his presence will allow them to trudge to a play-in berth, provided they win in matchups like this one.

Spread

Hornets +5.5 (+100)

Bucks -5.5 (-108)

Money line

Hornets +203

Bucks -213

Totals

Over 232.5 (+100)

Under 232.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Bucks Betting Trends

The Hornets are 18-15 ATS this year.

The Hornets are 8-8 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 10-6 in Charlotte's away games.

The Bucks are 16-18 ATS this season.

The Bucks are 8-9 ATS when playing on their home court.

The under is 20-14 in Milwaukee's games.

Hornets vs Bucks Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges, F - Questionable.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C - Out.

Moussa Diabate, C - Questionable.

Grant Williams, F - Out.

Mason Plumlee, C - Out.

Milwaukee Bucks

No injuries of note.

Hornets vs Bucks Prediction and Pick