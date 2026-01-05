Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds, Spread, and Total

The 2025-26 Charlotte Hornets are different, to say the least. Despite a 12-23 overall record, the Hornets are traveling well, producing four wins and a one-point heartbreaker at Milwaukee in the club's last eight away games. They'll face an ultimate road test against the Oklahoma City Thunder this Monday at 8 p.m. EST.

OKC has lost at home only once this season. The league's pacesetters have a 30-6 record and a surly attitude following an upset loss at Phoenix. The Thunder have won their prior three home games by an average margin of 21.7 points after falling to the Spurs 117-112 at Paycom Center on Christmas Day. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the National Basketball Association with a 31.9 point-per-game average.

Charlotte's in the role of a heavy underdog again, but the Hornets are getting healthy. Forwards Miles Bridges and Kon Knueppel, and guard LaMelo Ball played in an effective small-ball lineup for Charlotte's 122-121 defeat at Milwaukee last Friday, and in the Hornets' 112-99 victory in Chicago last Saturday.

Spread

Hornets +15.5 (+100)

Thunder -15.5 (-104)

Money line

Hornets +900

Thunder -1011

Total

Over 234.5 (+100)

Under 234.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Trends

Oklahoma City has gone 17-1 at Paycom Center this season.

The Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing skid on Saturday.

Totals have gone over in four of the last five meetings.

Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Center Mason Plumlee is questionable with a groin injury.

Center Ryan Kalkbrenner is questionable with an elbow injury.

Forward Tidjane Salaun is day-to-day with ankle soreness.

Forward Moussa Diabate is day-to-day with a wrist injury.

Forward Grant Williams is out with a knee injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Center Isaiah Hartenstein is questionable with a calf injury.

Forward Jaylin Williams is questionable with a heel injury.

Guard Brooks Barnhizer is questionable with an ankle injury.

Forward Ousmane Dieng is questionable with a calf injury.

Guard Nikola Topic remains out following a cancer diagnosis.

Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Predictions and Picks

The Hornets were good enough to claim an overtime road win over Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season. What's got OKC at such pricey odds to win is the presence of quieter, no less-significant weapons on the Thunder's stat sheet. Since returning from an injury rehab, guard Jalen Williams is averaging 5.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals, doing the underappreciated dirty work.

Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated thinks "hustle stats" were the key to Charlotte's second win in three away games, reporting that the Chicago Bulls were "destroyed" on the glass by the Hornets' smallish squad. Hustling is hard to quantify regardless of the stats. Monday's best gambling angle is way more old-school.