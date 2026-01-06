ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Teams on winning streaks are dotting the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings in early January, but the schools of North Carolina don't have an active win streak to speak of. The sting of Duke's first defeat of the campaign is still palpable. NC State and UNC lost to Virginia and Southern Methodist respectively to begin 2026. Wake Forest has lost by double-digits three times in seven games.

Duke and North Carolina State are back in action on Tuesday. While the Wolfpack needs a win the worst after falling to UVA, it's the Blue Devils who're facing a ranked rival, and a tougher venue to perform in.

Duke Blue Devils vs Louisville Cardinals

Duke has taken command of its series with Louisville since falling to the Cardinals three straight times to begin the decade. The Blue Devils will shoot for their eighth consecutive win over the Kentucky school when the Louisville Cardinals play host to Cameron's cagers at 7 p.m. EST this Tuesday evening.

The 11-3 Cardinals did not get through their west-coast road trip without a scratch. Facing California and Stanford to begin conference play, Louisville defeated Cal 90-70 before falling to the non-avian "Cardinal" of Stanford 80-76. Louisville's bench was impotent in the latter contest, adding just nine points in spite of ample minutes. The Cardinals' Top 25 status will be in trouble if Louisville loses two straight. Duke is visiting with a 13-1 record, a 2-0 conference mark, and a No. 6 ranking via the Associated Press.

Duke's bench totaled only six points in the Blue Devils' conference debut, an 85-79 victory over Georgia Tech. But in a trend that analysts have been anticipating, Duke's entire starting five is performing with a chip on its shoulder, attempting to prove that Cameron Boozer is not a solo act on the hardcourt. Duke's starters all manufactured double-digit points. Center Patrick Ngongba II shined with 11 points and nine rebounds. The big man had seven points in last spring's 73-62 ACC Tournament win over Louisville.

Spread

Blue Devils -1 (-101)

Cardinals +1 (-109)

Money line

Blue Devils -109

Cardinals -103

Total

Over 162 (-105)

Under 162 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs Boston College Eagles

Henry Hill might've convinced Boston College to shave points in a bygone era, but the noble Eagles of 2025-26 are fighting to keep every game close, even when up against superior teams. BC's ragged, yet difficult, winter schedule won't get any easier when Boston College hosts North Carolina State in the Wolfpack's first road conference clash of the season, set to tip off at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

NC State was dealt a serious setback in Saturday's 76-61 loss to visiting Virginia. The Wolfpack's leading scorer, Darrion Williams, was held to just seven points as the No. 21 ranked Cavaliers were allowed to rain 13 treys on 33 attempts. NC State's overmatched frontcourt was beaten 36-20 by Virginia in total boards. NC State fell to 10-5 overall, nursing a 1-1 ACC mark thanks to a previous 70-57 win over Wake Forest.

BC didn't make its conference debut until Saturday, falling to Georgia Tech 65-53 to drop to 7-7 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. Boston College's junior forward Boden Kapke, who hit a "miracle" of a three-pointer to force overtime against Tulane according to Mac Cobb of The Heights, scored a bench double-double. NC State has beaten Boston College four straight times, BC's last win over NCSU occurring in early 2022.

Spread

Wolfpack -13 (-102)

Eagles +13 (-110)

Money line

Wolfpack -859

Eagles +669

Total

Over 142.5 (-117)

Under 142.5 (+106)