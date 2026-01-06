PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

ACC Basketball in North Carolina: Tuesday’s Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Teams on winning streaks are dotting the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings in early January, but the schools of North Carolina don’t have an active win streak to…

Kurt Boyer
Cayden Boozer #2 of the Duke Blue Devils moves the ball against Akai Fleming #0 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Teams on winning streaks are dotting the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings in early January, but the schools of North Carolina don't have an active win streak to speak of. The sting of Duke's first defeat of the campaign is still palpable. NC State and UNC lost to Virginia and Southern Methodist respectively to begin 2026. Wake Forest has lost by double-digits three times in seven games.

Duke and North Carolina State are back in action on Tuesday. While the Wolfpack needs a win the worst after falling to UVA, it's the Blue Devils who're facing a ranked rival, and a tougher venue to perform in.

Duke Blue Devils vs Louisville Cardinals 

Duke has taken command of its series with Louisville since falling to the Cardinals three straight times to begin the decade. The Blue Devils will shoot for their eighth consecutive win over the Kentucky school when the Louisville Cardinals play host to Cameron's cagers at 7 p.m. EST this Tuesday evening.

The 11-3 Cardinals did not get through their west-coast road trip without a scratch. Facing California and Stanford to begin conference play, Louisville defeated Cal 90-70 before falling to the non-avian "Cardinal" of Stanford 80-76. Louisville's bench was impotent in the latter contest, adding just nine points in spite of ample minutes. The Cardinals' Top 25 status will be in trouble if Louisville loses two straight. Duke is visiting with a 13-1 record, a 2-0 conference mark, and a No. 6 ranking via the Associated Press. 

Duke's bench totaled only six points in the Blue Devils' conference debut, an 85-79 victory over Georgia Tech. But in a trend that analysts have been anticipating, Duke's entire starting five is performing with a chip on its shoulder, attempting to prove that Cameron Boozer is not a solo act on the hardcourt. Duke's starters all manufactured double-digit points. Center Patrick Ngongba II shined with 11 points and nine rebounds. The big man had seven points in last spring's 73-62 ACC Tournament win over Louisville. 

Spread

  • Blue Devils -1 (-101)
  • Cardinals +1 (-109)

Money line 

  • Blue Devils -109
  • Cardinals -103

Total 

  • Over 162 (-105)
  • Under 162 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs Boston College Eagles

Henry Hill might've convinced Boston College to shave points in a bygone era, but the noble Eagles of 2025-26 are fighting to keep every game close, even when up against superior teams. BC's ragged, yet difficult, winter schedule won't get any easier when Boston College hosts North Carolina State in the Wolfpack's first road conference clash of the season, set to tip off at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday. 

NC State was dealt a serious setback in Saturday's 76-61 loss to visiting Virginia. The Wolfpack's leading scorer, Darrion Williams, was held to just seven points as the No. 21 ranked Cavaliers were allowed to rain 13 treys on 33 attempts. NC State's overmatched frontcourt was beaten 36-20 by Virginia in total boards. NC State fell to 10-5 overall, nursing a 1-1 ACC mark thanks to a previous 70-57 win over Wake Forest. 

BC didn't make its conference debut until Saturday, falling to Georgia Tech 65-53 to drop to 7-7 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. Boston College's junior forward Boden Kapke, who hit a "miracle" of a three-pointer to force overtime against Tulane according to Mac Cobb of The Heights, scored a bench double-double. NC State has beaten Boston College four straight times, BC's last win over NCSU occurring in early 2022.

Spread

  • Wolfpack -13 (-102)
  • Eagles +13 (-110)

Money line 

  • Wolfpack -859
  • Eagles +669

Total 

  • Over 142.5 (-117)
  • Under 142.5 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Boston College Eaglesduke blue devilsLouisville CardinalsNC State Wolfpack
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
EL PASO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: Running back Demarius "Man Man" Robinson #23 of the Arizona State Sun Devils is tripped up by cornerback Landan Callahan #21 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 31, 2025 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
College Football2025 Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs Duke Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
EUGENE, OREGON - DECEMBER 20: The Oregon Ducks huddle up during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Autzen Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
NCAACFP Quarterfinals: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the SentinelOne Showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
College BasketballACC Basketball in North Carolina: Wednesday’s Odds, Spreads, and TotalsKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect