Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes emerged from a funk to win 3-1 on Sunday. But if the 'Canes keep going on three-game losing streaks, wins like last weekend's in New Jersey will feel like Pyrrhic victories. Can a trio of consecutive games at home help the Hurricanes regain momentum? We'll find out starting on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST, when Carolina plays host to a Western Conference contender in the Dallas Stars.

Carolina may have drawn a lucky day to play Dallas. The Stars are on a five-game losing skid which has dropped the Texas team double-digit points behind the National Hockey League's leading Colorado Avalanche, making a Central Division race lopsided that had stood competitive two weeks ago. NHL oddsmakers aren't sure what to do with Dallas after three straight losses on home ice.

The Dallas Stars' last impressive effort came on the road in Anaheim, where the Stars won 8-3 on Dec. 19. But the betting odds for Tuesday don't suggest any such kind of a romp for the Stars in Carolina.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+186)

Stars +1.5 (-223)

Money line

Hurricanes -127

Stars +122

Total

Over 6.5 (+104)

Under 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars Betting Trends

The Dallas Stars have lost five times in a row.

Totals have gone under in five of the last six meetings.

Totals have gone over in four of Carolina's last five home games.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault is on the injured reserve with a hand injury.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin is doubtful with an upper-body injury.

Centerman Seth Jarvis has returned to practice with a rib injury.

Dallas Stars

Winger Jamie Benn is out with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Lian Bichsel is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Center Tyler Seguin is out for the season with a knee injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars Predictions and Picks

Any trend-oriented betting sharks will notice that Carolina's home games have been going over their totals while Dallas road games do the same thing. But the pattern each team would like to break the most is the trend of incomplete lineups. For instance, the Hurricanes are celebrating Jaccob Slavin's bid with Team USA at the Olympics, but they have had multiple injuries keeping the defenseman out of the lineup.

Is Slavin's injury why Carolina is losing gap control? Maybe, but Seth Jarvis has been missing too, and yet the Hurricanes' final scores are still going over. Carolina's leader in goals with 19 tallies, Jarvis has been spotted at practice wearing a non-contact jersey. Jarvis' comical tone with reporters, to which he singles out "chocolate milk" as a cure-all according to Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News, contrasts with the somber vibe around the Stars' skid, in which the franchise has lost to its old Norris Division rivals.