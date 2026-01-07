Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Toronto Raptors will travel south to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST. Somehow, both of these teams happen to be playing good basketball, with the Raptors capturing four of their last five games, including back-to-back nail-biters against the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic. The Hornets have won two in a row, most recently pulling off a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder that was nothing short of miraculous. Something has got to give in this matchup.

Prior to the season, there were many who doubted Toronto's ability to deploy three forwards effectively in the same lineup. However, the Raptors have shown that they can play Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes in the same lineup and have it lead to wins, with the three men representing Toronto's three highest scorers on the season. Center Sandro Mamukelashvili has also been a pleasant surprise, averaging 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game to help round out what has been a surprisingly well-balanced Raptors team.

The Hornets are lacking any sort of balance. When they win, it is because they score a ton of points, usually thanks to forward Miles Bridges or guard LaMelo Ball. The one consistently bright spot on the roster has been rookie Kon Knueppel, who has placed himself firmly in contention for the Rookie of the Year award. With the amount of talent on Charlotte's roster, it is somewhat surprising to see it battle for one of the last spots in the play-in, just like they do on a regular basis.

Spread

Raptors -2.5 (+100)

Hornets +.52 (-104)

Money line

Raptors -133

Hornets +127

Totals

Over 229.5 (-108)

Under 229.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Raptors vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Raptors are 17-20 ATS this season.

The Raptors have been much better on the road, going 9-8 ATS.

The under is 23-14 in Toronto's contests.

The Hornets have been one of the better teams in the NBA ATS, going 21-15.

The Hornets are 10-7 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 7-5 in games following a Charlotte win.

Raptors vs Hornets Injury Reports

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl, C - Out.

Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller, F - Questionable.

Tidjane Salaun, F - Questionable.

Moussa Diabate, C - Questionable.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C - Out.

Raptors vs Hornets Prediction and Pick