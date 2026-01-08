Anaheim Ducks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Anaheim Ducks look to end a seven-game losing streak as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Ducks are 21-19-3 and fourth in the Pacific Division. They just lost to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road 5-2. Anaheim scored first but then gave up four straight goals. The Ducks were outshot 39-18, outhit 22-19, and won in faceoffs 41-24. The power play was 2-for-3 and the penalty kill was 7-for-8 on stops. Both teams did decent with blocked shots and the Ducks could have done more with the giveaways. The top line didn't get many shots on net and ended up with negative plus/minus points.



The Hurricanes are 26-14-3 and first in the Metropolitan Division. The Canes just beat the Dallas Stars at home 6-3. The Hurricanes led 3-1 after one period and 5-1 at the end of two periods. Carolina outshot Anaheim 33-23 and won in faceoffs 34-28 but lost in hits 29-28. The power play was 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 1-for-3 on stops. Carolina took up all the three-star spots and K'Andre Miller was the first star with two goals and one assist.

Spread

Ducks +1.5 (-133)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+117)

Money line

Ducks +186

Hurricanes -194

Total

OVER 6.5 (-127)

UNDER 6.5 (+117)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Ducks vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Anaheim's last six games.

Anaheim is 0-7 SU in its last seven games.

Anaheim is 13-7 SU in its last 20 games against Carolina.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Carolina's last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Carolina's last six games at home.

Carolina is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games when playing at home against Anaheim.

Ducks vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Anaheim Ducks

Petr Mrazek, G - Injured reserve

Frank Vatrano, RW - Injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin, D - Injured reserve

Noah Philp, C - Day-to-day

Charles-Alexis Legault, D - Injured reserve

Ducks vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Anaheim is ninth in scoring, 32nd in goals against, 23rd on the power play, and 28th on the penalty kill. Troy Terry leads the team in assists. The Ducks are 9-11-2 on the road and 1-7-2 in their last 10 games. Their last three losses were multi-goal ones, and they can't seem to put a good effort together on both sides of the puck. Anaheim has also lost four road games in a row and the last three were bad defeats. The special teams did well in their last game, and they really need to stay out of the box to get some consistent zone time.



Carolina is sixth in scoring, 13th in goals against, 17th on the power play, and 19th on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals. The Hurricanes are 14-8-1 at home and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Carolina has won two games in a row and the offense and defense are trending up. The Canes are a very balanced team and had an impressive effort against the Stars. The special teams have been a good weapon for them and have a solid defensive depth.

Best Bet: Over