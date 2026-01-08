Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Indiana Pacers will face off with the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. It is a battle of two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, but only one has been playing like it deserves that designation. The Pacers have lost a whopping 13 games in a row, including a humiliating 19-point defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Hornets have managed to oscillate between crushing losses and shocking wins, recently managing to knock off the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. The Pacers offer a prime opportunity for the Hornets to advance in their quest for a play-in spot.

Fans might be witnessing the worst post-Finals season of all time from Indiana. A host of losses over the offseason and the injury to guard Tyrese Haliburton, combined with a number of in-season injuries, leave Indiana extremely shorthanded. There are very few reasons for optimism, as both the offensive and defensive play have been absolutely atrocious. Even the Hornets seem like a formidable challenge at this point.

While they do not exactly face a team of world-beaters, there are several factors working against the Hornets on Thursday. This game is the second leg of a back-to-back, and the first leg was a nail-biting defeat to the Toronto Raptors that saw every important player on the Hornets play a heavy minutes load. Additionally, the injury report will likely be unfavorable to Charlotte, as forward Brandon Miller and center Ryan Kalkbrenner both failed to take the court on Wednesday. That is unlikely to cause a loss for the Hornets, but it is still worth noting.

Spread

Pacers +3.5 (-104)

Hornets -3.5 (+100)

Money line

Pacers +150

Hornets -156

Totals

Over 231.5 (-104)

Under 231.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Hornets Betting Trends

Shockingly, the Pacers are 18-19 ATS this season.

The Pacers are 7-9 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.

The under is 22-15 in Indiana's games.

The Hornets are 22-15 ATS this year, a surprisingly good record considering their real record.

The Hornets are a perfect 7-0 ATS when they play the second leg of a back-to-back.

The under is 23-14 in Charlotte's games.

Pacers vs Hornets Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin, G - Out.

Isaiah Jackson, F - Out.

Obi Toppin, F - Out.

Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller, F - Questionable.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, F - Questionable.

Pacers vs Hornets Prediction and Pick