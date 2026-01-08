PodcastsContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Indiana Pacers will face off with the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. It is a battle of two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference,…

Ezra Bernstein
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 07: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the second half against the Toronto Raptors during their game at Spectrum Center on January 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers will face off with the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. It is a battle of two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, but only one has been playing like it deserves that designation. The Pacers have lost a whopping 13 games in a row, including a humiliating 19-point defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Hornets have managed to oscillate between crushing losses and shocking wins, recently managing to knock off the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. The Pacers offer a prime opportunity for the Hornets to advance in their quest for a play-in spot.

Fans might be witnessing the worst post-Finals season of all time from Indiana. A host of losses over the offseason and the injury to guard Tyrese Haliburton, combined with a number of in-season injuries, leave Indiana extremely shorthanded. There are very few reasons for optimism, as both the offensive and defensive play have been absolutely atrocious. Even the Hornets seem like a formidable challenge at this point.

While they do not exactly face a team of world-beaters, there are several factors working against the Hornets on Thursday. This game is the second leg of a back-to-back, and the first leg was a nail-biting defeat to the Toronto Raptors that saw every important player on the Hornets play a heavy minutes load. Additionally, the injury report will likely be unfavorable to Charlotte, as forward Brandon Miller and center Ryan Kalkbrenner both failed to take the court on Wednesday. That is unlikely to cause a loss for the Hornets, but it is still worth noting.

Spread

  • Pacers +3.5 (-104)
  • Hornets -3.5 (+100)

Money line

  • Pacers +150
  • Hornets -156

Totals

  • Over 231.5 (-104)
  • Under 231.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Shockingly, the Pacers are 18-19 ATS this season.
  • The Pacers are 7-9 ATS when they enter the game as a road underdog.
  • The under is 22-15 in Indiana's games.
  • The Hornets are 22-15 ATS this year, a surprisingly good record considering their real record.
  • The Hornets are a perfect 7-0 ATS when they play the second leg of a back-to-back.
  • The under is 23-14 in Charlotte's games.

Pacers vs Hornets Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers 

  • Bennedict Mathurin, G - Out.
  • Isaiah Jackson, F - Out.
  • Obi Toppin, F - Out.

Charlotte Hornets

  • Brandon Miller, F - Questionable.
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner, F - Questionable.

Pacers vs Hornets Prediction and Pick

Even with the injuries to Charlotte, this line is absurdly small. The Pacers have been awful in essentially every phase of basketball this season, and while the Hornets are not exactly an elite team, they have still been miles better than Indiana. Back-to-backs have not presented an issue to the Hornets this season, as shown by their perfect record against the spread, so that is not a huge reason for concern. The best play is to take Charlotte to win and cover on its home floor against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Charlotte HornetsIndiana Pacers
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
Lamelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during a free throw during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
NBAToronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Collin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on November 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NBACharlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after dunking the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NBACharlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect