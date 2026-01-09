Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total
The fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams battle the fourth-seeded Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Rams finished the season 12-5, second in the NFC West Division and…
The Rams finished the season 12-5, second in the NFC West Division and in the first wild card spot. Los Angeles is led by MVP candidate Matthew Stafford and star players Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The offense is very stacked in the passing game and the running game. This team doesn't turn the ball over much and can put up points with ease. The defense has had some injuries, but they still looked decent.
The Panthers finished the season 8-9, first in the NFC South Division, and are the only team in the playoffs with a losing record. This team was all over the place and was basically in a win-loss mode the entire second half of the season. They lost their last two games and got into the postseason on a tiebreaker. It's Carolina's first playoff appearance since 2017 and have a history of playoff upsets. They did beat the Rams at home in Week 13, 31–28, and will look to do it again.
Spread
- Rams -10.5 (+100)
- Panthers +10.5 (-108)
Money line
- Rams -488
- Panthers +456
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-122)
- UNDER 44.5 (+104)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Rams vs Panthers Betting Trends
- The LA Rams is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of the LA Rams' last six games.
- The LA Rams is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last six games.
- Carolina is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of Carolina's last nine games against the LA Rams.
Rams vs Panthers Injury Reports
Los Angeles Rams
- Jordan Whittington, WR - Out
- Josh Wallace, CB - Questionable
- Terrance Ferguson, TE - Questionable
- Kevin Dotson, G - Out
- Shaun Dolac, LB - Injured reserve
- Rob Havenstein, OT - Injured reserve
- Keir Thomas, LB - Injured reserve
Carolina Panthers
- Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Injured reserve
- Trevin Wallace, LB - Injured reserve
- Corey Thornton, CB - Injured reserve
- Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Rams vs Panthers Predictions and Picks
Los Angeles finished the season ranked first in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 10th in points against. The Rams are looking to get revenge on the Panthers for their loss in the regular season. Adams was out that game and the Los Angeles offense will be at full strength this time around. The Rams' defense will look to pressure Panthers quarterback Bryce Young as much as possible.
Carolina finished the season ranked 26th in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 15th in points allowed. The Panthers' strategy will likely focus on a heavy dose of running backs Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle so that they can keep the Rams' offense off of the field. Also, the Los Angeles rushing defense struggles to stop the run. Carolina's secondary has some key injuries and will do their best to stop the elite Rams passing game.
Best Bet: Panthers Spread
The Rams should win this game with ease, but the Panthers will definitely make things interesting. Carolina lost three of their last four games of the season, but three of those games were close. Los Angeles lost two of their last three games and can sometimes let teams hang around.