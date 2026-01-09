Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams battle the fourth-seeded Carolina Panthers on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. EST.



The Rams finished the season 12-5, second in the NFC West Division and in the first wild card spot. Los Angeles is led by MVP candidate Matthew Stafford and star players Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The offense is very stacked in the passing game and the running game. This team doesn't turn the ball over much and can put up points with ease. The defense has had some injuries, but they still looked decent.



The Panthers finished the season 8-9, first in the NFC South Division, and are the only team in the playoffs with a losing record. This team was all over the place and was basically in a win-loss mode the entire second half of the season. They lost their last two games and got into the postseason on a tiebreaker. It's Carolina's first playoff appearance since 2017 and have a history of playoff upsets. They did beat the Rams at home in Week 13, 31–28, and will look to do it again.

Spread

Rams -10.5 (+100)

Panthers +10.5 (-108)

Money line

Rams -488

Panthers +456

Total

OVER 44.5 (-122)

UNDER 44.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rams vs Panthers Betting Trends

The LA Rams is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of the LA Rams' last six games.

The LA Rams is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Carolina's last nine games against the LA Rams.

Rams vs Panthers Injury Reports

Los Angeles Rams

Jordan Whittington, WR - Out

Josh Wallace, CB - Questionable

Terrance Ferguson, TE - Questionable

Kevin Dotson, G - Out

Shaun Dolac, LB - Injured reserve

Rob Havenstein, OT - Injured reserve

Keir Thomas, LB - Injured reserve

Carolina Panthers

Chandler Zavala, G - Injured reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured reserve

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Injured reserve

Trevin Wallace, LB - Injured reserve

Corey Thornton, CB - Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, G - Injured reserve

Patrick Jones II, LB - Injured reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Rams vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles finished the season ranked first in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 10th in points against. The Rams are looking to get revenge on the Panthers for their loss in the regular season. Adams was out that game and the Los Angeles offense will be at full strength this time around. The Rams' defense will look to pressure Panthers quarterback Bryce Young as much as possible.



Carolina finished the season ranked 26th in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, 27th in points scored, and 15th in points allowed. The Panthers' strategy will likely focus on a heavy dose of running backs Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle so that they can keep the Rams' offense off of the field. Also, the Los Angeles rushing defense struggles to stop the run. Carolina's secondary has some key injuries and will do their best to stop the elite Rams passing game.

Best Bet: Panthers Spread