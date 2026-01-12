Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Charlotte Hornets will continue their West Coast road trip with a matchup against the surging Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. EST. The Hornets are coming off one of the single most impressive performances of the NBA season, a shellacking of the Utah Jazz in which Charlotte managed to score 150 points. A showing like that will be incredibly difficult to replicate against a Clippers team that has won nine of its last 11 games, only losing to the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics in that span.

While the Hornets are certainly playing better basketball lately, it is almost guaranteed that they will be sellers at the trade deadline. With a current record of 14-25, Charlotte is just outside of the play-in in the East, an unenviable position that is unlikely to result in a quality run at the end of the season. Instead, the front office could opt to move players like guard LaMelo Ball and forward Miles Bridges to contenders, a move that would signify the final white flag in a season that has resembled so many of Charlotte's recent losing campaigns.

The Clippers have a similar record to the Hornets with a 15-23 mark, but they have a realistic hope of not just the play-in but a top-six seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles seemed to hit its stride behind a couple of monster performances from forward Kawhi Leonard, who led them to wins over the Celtics and a pair of victories against the Detroit Pistons. The Hornets represent a significant step down in competition, especially considering that this game will take place in Southern California.

Spread

Hornets +4.5 (-104)

Clippers -4.5 (-104)

Money line

Hornets +170

Clippers -178

Totals

Over 223.5 (+100)

Under 223.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hornets vs Clippers Betting Trends

The Hornets have been one of the best teams in the NBA ATS, going 23-16 this season.

The Hornets are 11-6 ATS as road underdogs.

The under is 24-15 in Charlotte's games.

The Clippers are 17-21 ATS this year.

The Clippers are 3-9 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 10-8 when Los Angeles plays at home.

Hornets vs Clippers Injury Reports

Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges, F - Questionable.

Collin Sexton, G - Questionable.

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, F - Questionable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, G - Out.

Derrick Jones Jr., F - Out.

Hornets vs Clippers Injury Reports