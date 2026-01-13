Carolina Hurricanes vs St. Louis Blues: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Carolina Hurricanes will finish only a two-town Midwestern swing before journeying home for three out of four dates in Raleigh. However, it seems like weary travel legs, not the opposing host team, could be the Hurricanes' stiffest obstacle on their visit to face the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 p.m. EST this Tuesday.

The franchises meeting at Enterprise Center are headed in opposite directions. Carolina has earned nine points in the last five games to emerge from a crowded pack in the Eastern Conference standings. The St. Louis Blues remain among the Central Division's have-nots at 17-21-8, compared to Carolina's 28-14-4.

What's gone wrong for the Blue Note in 2025-26? Namely, the club's vaunted netminding has fallen apart while numerous snipers deal with slumps and injuries. Colton Parayko's lack of goals this season shows how even the Blues' top attractions have failed to get traction on the power play, leading to a league-low 114 tallies to go with a dreadful .871 save percentage for Team Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+150)

Blues +1.5 (-170)

Money line

Hurricanes -156

Blues +150

Total

Over 6.5 (+122)

Under 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs St. Louis Blues Betting Trends

The Carolina Hurricanes have no regulation losses in five games.

The St. Louis Blues have dropped five consecutive road encounters.

The last 10 meetings have produced a 6.7 goals-per-game average.

Carolina Hurricanes vs St. Louis Blues Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Left winger William Carrier is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Centerman Noah Philip is on the injured reserve with a concussion.

Defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault is on the injured reserve with a hand injury.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is out for the season with a hip injury.

St. Louis Blues

Centerman Robert Thomas is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Right winger Mathieu Joseph is out with an elbow injury.

Defenseman Philip Broberg is out with a concussion.

Centerman Nick Bjugstad is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Centerman Pius Suter is on the injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Left winger Dylan Holloway is on the injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Defenseman Torey Krug is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs St. Louis Blues Predictions and Picks

Binnington still plays his best against the best snipers. Sebastian Aho's fans will worry about Carolina getting iced by Binnington in a game of sustained Carolina pressure. But overall, the Blues' netminding situation is so bad that Joe DeMarini of Bleedin' Blue says it's time to wave goodbye to the slumping 32-year-old champion: "The benefits of a (Binnington) trade far outweigh the drawbacks."

Besides, the 'Canes have the firepower to make up for Seth Jarvis' limiting bruises. Aho's team has put 15 skaters in double-digit points before the Dallas Stars have been able to, getting there almost as quickly as Colorado. Rising star Andrei Svechnikov dished four assists in Carolina's 6-3 defeat of Dallas on Jan. 6.